This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: February 4

Feb. 4 marks the release of groundbreaking music, timeless performances, and other events that have shaped hip-hop and R&B. On this date in 2007, music legend Prince brought down the Super Bowl halftime show with an otherworldly performance of "Purple Rain."

On the same date in 2015, Post Malone, then 19, uploaded a demo version of his debut single, "White Iverson," to his SoundCloud account. The single, now certified Diamond by RIAA, went viral, landing Malone his first record deal with Republic Records and launching his career.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several chart-topping singles and albums have been released on this date over the years, many of which have left a lasting mark on these genres:

1992: Sir Mix-a-Lot dropped his third album, Mack Daddy, which spawned the smash hit “Baby Got Back.” The album charted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 19 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

1997: California-hailing rapper C-Bo released his third album, One Life 2 Live. Featuring guest appearances from Big Lurch, Mac Mall, Marvaless, and B-Legit, it went to No. 65 on the Billboard 200.

2008: G-Unit releases the acclaimed This is 50 Vol. 1: The Return Of The Body Snatchers mixtape.

2013: English rapper Devlin released his second album, A Moving Picture. With features from Ed Sheeran, Katy B, and Diane Birch, it peaked at No. 19 on the UK Albums Chart.

2022: Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz releases his seventh studio album, Dope Don't Sell Itself, through Def Jam Records.

2022: American rapper Saba releases his third studio album, Few Good Things, through Pivot Gang LLC, featuring notable artists like 6lack, G Herbo, Krayzie Bone, Mereba, and Smino.

Cultural Milestones

Apart from marking the release of many influential albums, Feb. 4 has hosted many events that have shaped the culture:

1986: Janet Jackson, then 19, asserts creative control on her groundbreaking third studio album, Control, which would pave the way for future R&B icons like Destiny's Child, Beyoncé, and TLC.

2024: Atlanta rapper Killer Mike sweeps the rap categories at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards, bagging the Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song.

2024: Jay Z becomes the second-ever recipient of the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards for his numerous achievements over a career spanning decades.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Several iconic performances and recordings have also taken place on Feb. 4:

1991: Insane Clown Posse (then known as Inner City Posse) released the EP Dog Beats. It was the first-ever release under Psychopathic Records.

2002: Music legend Stevie Wonder sings the single "Happy Birthday" from his Hotter Than July (1980) album to civil rights activist Rosa Parks during her 89th birthday celebration.

2022: Yo Gotti released his eleventh album, CM10: Free Game. The project debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, selling 46,000 copies in its first week.

2024: R&B legend Brandy and Savage join Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy for his performances of "City Boys," "On Form," and "Sitting On Top Of The World" at the 66th GRAMMY Awards.

2024: Singer-songwriter SZA excites the audience with a performance of her single "Snooze" from her second studio album after bagging a win for the same in the Best R&B Song category at the 66th GRAMMY Awards.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The hip-hop and R&B scenes have also witnessed numerous changes and evolutions on Feb. 4 over the years:

2011: Rapper and DJ Funkmaster Flex is arrested for assaulting his wife and texting threats.

2013: R&B and Soul singer Darlene McCrea, who founded The Cookies before becoming a member of The Raelets, dies at age 76.

R&B and Soul singer Darlene McCrea, who founded The Cookies before becoming a member of The Raelets, dies at age 76. 2021: Singer-songwriter Nolan Porter, best known for his hit "Keep On Keeping On," dies at age 71.