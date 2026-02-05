Megan Thee Stallion Lands Guest Role on NBC’s ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’

Megan Thee Stallion is not just running the rap game. She is also making moves on your TV screen.

The three-time Grammy winner is stacking up acting credits and having fun while doing it. After stepping into the wild world of A24’s D----: The Musical, Megan is now heading to NBC. She has landed a guest-starring role on the new comedy The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, led by Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe.

Meet Denise

In the series, Megan plays Denise, a recently divorced mother who “strikes up a flirtation” with Radcliffe’s character, Arthur Tobin. Denise appears in an episode titled “You May Hug Your Hero,” and early images from the show give fans a first look at Megan in character.

While Megan is known for her confident stage presence and sharp lyrics, this role lets her tap into a more playful, romantic energy. A flirtation storyline promises some funny and possibly awkward moments, especially alongside Radcliffe, who plays a key role in the series.

About the Show

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins centers on Tracy Morgan’s character, a disgraced former football star trying to rebuild his reputation. Morgan plays the title character, Reggie Dinkins, who teams up with Arthur Tobin, played by Radcliffe, to fix his damaged public image.

Morgan is no stranger to NBC comedies. He previously worked with co-showrunner Robert Carlock and executive producer Tina Fey on the NBC classic 30 Rock. That history sets high expectations for sharp jokes and big personalities in this new series.

The show made a strong first impression. It reportedly brought in 6.1 million viewers across NBC and Peacock when it premiered in January. Because of that success, NBC is giving fans another chance to tune in. An encore of the pilot episode will air on Feb. 23, followed by a brand-new episode the same night. After that, new episodes will debut each Monday starting March 2.

Megan’s Growing Acting Career

Megan’s appearance on The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins adds to her growing list of acting roles. In addition to Dicks: The Musical, she also appeared in the 2024 film adaptation of the Mean Girls musical.

In Mean Girls, Megan played a version of herself, blending her real-life persona with the fictional high school world. She also contributed to the film’s soundtrack, teaming up with star Reneé Rapp for the track “Not My Fault.” The collaboration helped connect her music career with her acting work, showing she can do both at the same time.

More Than a Rap Star

For Megan Thee Stallion, acting is becoming more than just a side project. Each new role shows her range and willingness to try something different. From musicals to sitcoms, she continues to expand her résumé and step into new creative spaces.

Fans who know her for hits like “Savage” and “WAP” are now seeing another side of her talent. Whether she is delivering confident bars in a song or trading flirty lines on a sitcom, Megan proves she is comfortable in front of any audience.