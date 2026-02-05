ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Megan Thee Stallion Lands Guest Role on NBC’s ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’

Megan Thee Stallion is not just running the rap game. She is also making moves on your TV screen. The three-time Grammy winner is stacking up acting credits and having…

Kayla Morgan
Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

Megan Thee Stallion is not just running the rap game. She is also making moves on your TV screen.

The three-time Grammy winner is stacking up acting credits and having fun while doing it. After stepping into the wild world of A24’s D----: The Musical, Megan is now heading to NBC. She has landed a guest-starring role on the new comedy The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, led by Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe.

Meet Denise

In the series, Megan plays Denise, a recently divorced mother who “strikes up a flirtation” with Radcliffe’s character, Arthur Tobin. Denise appears in an episode titled “You May Hug Your Hero,” and early images from the show give fans a first look at Megan in character.

While Megan is known for her confident stage presence and sharp lyrics, this role lets her tap into a more playful, romantic energy. A flirtation storyline promises some funny and possibly awkward moments, especially alongside Radcliffe, who plays a key role in the series.

About the Show

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins centers on Tracy Morgan’s character, a disgraced former football star trying to rebuild his reputation. Morgan plays the title character, Reggie Dinkins, who teams up with Arthur Tobin, played by Radcliffe, to fix his damaged public image.

Morgan is no stranger to NBC comedies. He previously worked with co-showrunner Robert Carlock and executive producer Tina Fey on the NBC classic 30 Rock. That history sets high expectations for sharp jokes and big personalities in this new series.

The show made a strong first impression. It reportedly brought in 6.1 million viewers across NBC and Peacock when it premiered in January. Because of that success, NBC is giving fans another chance to tune in. An encore of the pilot episode will air on Feb. 23, followed by a brand-new episode the same night. After that, new episodes will debut each Monday starting March 2.

Megan’s Growing Acting Career

Megan’s appearance on The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins adds to her growing list of acting roles. In addition to Dicks: The Musical, she also appeared in the 2024 film adaptation of the Mean Girls musical.

In Mean Girls, Megan played a version of herself, blending her real-life persona with the fictional high school world. She also contributed to the film’s soundtrack, teaming up with star Reneé Rapp for the track “Not My Fault.” The collaboration helped connect her music career with her acting work, showing she can do both at the same time.

More Than a Rap Star

For Megan Thee Stallion, acting is becoming more than just a side project. Each new role shows her range and willingness to try something different. From musicals to sitcoms, she continues to expand her résumé and step into new creative spaces.

Fans who know her for hits like “Savage” and “WAP” are now seeing another side of her talent. Whether she is delivering confident bars in a song or trading flirty lines on a sitcom, Megan proves she is comfortable in front of any audience.

With a strong premiere, a solid comedy team behind the scenes, and Megan stepping into the mix, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins is shaping up to be one of NBC’s buzziest new shows. And if Denise’s flirtation with Arthur brings as much spark as Megan’s music usually does, viewers are in for a fun ride.

Daniel RadcliffeMegan The StallionnbcTracy Morgan
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Movies/TV Shows to Watch If You Love the Winter Olympics
EntertainmentMovies/TV Shows to Watch If You Love the Winter OlympicsRandi Moultrie
Erin Jackson of Team USA celebrates after winning the Gold medal during the Women's 500m on day nine of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.
Local NewsThe 12 Winter Olympians With Florida Ties For the 2026 Games
Jury Member Halle Berry attends the closing ceremony red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2025 in Cannes, France.
EntertainmentHalle Berry Reclaims Her Narrative, Gives Interview After 10 YearsSheena Suhr
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect