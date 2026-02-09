It’s A WiLD Valentine! Listen For Your Chance To Win

Beat the Freaks or cozy up to Babs — either way, love is in the air! Tune in all week long for your chance to win a WiLD Valentine and qualify for the grand prize.
Whether you’re riding solo or coupled up, this is your moment to score something sweet. Keep it locked to WiLD 94.1 and let love (and the wins) find you!
Qualifying Prize Includes: A Pair of tickets to B2K Boys 4 Lift, Ari Lennox and We Them Ones Comedy Tour
Grand Prize: $500 Gift Certificate to International Diamond Source & a Meet & Greet at B2K Concert (Based On Artist Availability).
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 2/9-2/13/2026
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 2/9-2/13/2026
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Qualifying Winners Are Being Selected: 10
- How Many Grand Prize Winner Being selected: 1
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see A Pair of tickets to B2K Boys 4 Lift, Ari Lennox and We Them Ones Comedy Tour
- Prize Value: $214.50
- What is The Grand Prize: $500 Gift Certificate to International Diamond Source & a Meet & Greet at B2K
- Who Is Providing the Prize: Black Promoters Collective, Live Nation, Blitz Media