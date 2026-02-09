ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Reports Confirm Real Wedding During Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show

Bad Bunny delivered a high-energy performance at Super Bowl LX that reached far beyond the stadium. While the music and choreography drew major attention, one moment quickly became the focus…

Kayla Morgan
Lady Gaga performs with Bad Bunny onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California.
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Bad Bunny delivered a high-energy performance at Super Bowl LX that reached far beyond the stadium. While the music and choreography drew major attention, one moment quickly became the focus of conversation: a real wedding that took place during the halftime show.

The NFL selected Bad Bunny in part for his global reach, and his set reflected that scale. Even viewers who do not speak Spanish were able to connect with the performance through its production, visuals, and energy.

Wedding Confirmed by Multiple Reports

Early in the show, cameras focused on a couple in the crowd as one partner proposed. As the performance continued, the pair reappeared on screen. Midway through the set, they exchanged vows on the field, surrounded by backup dancers as part of the choreographed production.

What initially appeared to be a staged segment was later confirmed to be authentic.

Rohan Nadkarni, a long-time reporter for Sports Illustrated and NBC, reported that it was a real couple who really got married during the Super Bowl.

Additional confirmation followed. “The couple featured in Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime performance was legally married during halftime, league sources confirmed to ESPN.”

According to reports circulating on social media, the couple had originally invited Bad Bunny to attend their wedding. Instead, he incorporated their ceremony into his halftime performance, turning it into one of the most widely viewed wedding moments in recent memory.

Celebrity Appearances and Cultural References

The halftime show also included several high-profile appearances. Pedro Pascal, Cardi B, and Jessica Alba were among the celebrities seen during the broadcast. Ricky Martin and Lady Gaga also made special guest appearances.

Another notable moment was an appearance by Toñita, who is a notable figure in New York as the owner of Brooklyn's Caribbean Social Club. Her inclusion added a community-focused element to the performance and highlighted cultural influences connected to Bad Bunny’s music and audience.

A Memorable Halftime Moment

Super Bowl halftime shows are designed to create lasting moments. This year’s performance combined large-scale production with a personal milestone that unfolded live before a global audience.

For the couple involved, the ceremony marked not only the start of their marriage but also a unique place in Super Bowl history. For viewers, it added an unexpected and historic dimension to an already widely discussed performance.

Bad BunnySuper Bowl
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
North West and Kim Kardashian are seen on the streets of Midtown Manhattan on August 14, 2024 in New York City.
MusicNorth West Responds to Critics With ‘PIERCING ON MY HAND’ Song DropKayla Morgan
Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga perform onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California.
MusicBad Bunny at Super Bowl Halftime Show Filled With Celebrity Cameos and MoreKayla Morgan
Kendrick Lamar performs onstage with SZA during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: February 9Dawn Palmer-Quaife
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect