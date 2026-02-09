Reports Confirm Real Wedding During Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show
Bad Bunny delivered a high-energy performance at Super Bowl LX that reached far beyond the stadium. While the music and choreography drew major attention, one moment quickly became the focus of conversation: a real wedding that took place during the halftime show.
The NFL selected Bad Bunny in part for his global reach, and his set reflected that scale. Even viewers who do not speak Spanish were able to connect with the performance through its production, visuals, and energy.
Wedding Confirmed by Multiple Reports
Early in the show, cameras focused on a couple in the crowd as one partner proposed. As the performance continued, the pair reappeared on screen. Midway through the set, they exchanged vows on the field, surrounded by backup dancers as part of the choreographed production.
What initially appeared to be a staged segment was later confirmed to be authentic.
Rohan Nadkarni, a long-time reporter for Sports Illustrated and NBC, reported that it was a real couple who really got married during the Super Bowl.
This is incredibly cool — A source familiar with Bad Bunny’s performance tonight tells me that the couple in the halftime show got married for real.— Rohan Nadkarni (@RohanNadkarni) February 9, 2026
They invited Bad Bunny to their wedding and in turn he invited them to get married during his performance.
Additional confirmation followed. “The couple featured in Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime performance was legally married during halftime, league sources confirmed to ESPN.”
According to reports circulating on social media, the couple had originally invited Bad Bunny to attend their wedding. Instead, he incorporated their ceremony into his halftime performance, turning it into one of the most widely viewed wedding moments in recent memory.
A couple got married while Bad Bunny was performing at the Super Bowl halftime showpic.twitter.com/AawlX4itp6— TidePuff (@TidePuff) February 9, 2026
Celebrity Appearances and Cultural References
The halftime show also included several high-profile appearances. Pedro Pascal, Cardi B, and Jessica Alba were among the celebrities seen during the broadcast. Ricky Martin and Lady Gaga also made special guest appearances.
Another notable moment was an appearance by Toñita, who is a notable figure in New York as the owner of Brooklyn's Caribbean Social Club. Her inclusion added a community-focused element to the performance and highlighted cultural influences connected to Bad Bunny’s music and audience.
Here’s the moment when the iconic Toñita serves a drink to Bad Bunny in the middle of the #Halftime of the #SuperBowlLX https://t.co/hfSOUy41Gu pic.twitter.com/Q2ks9VtoNl— Sarah Yáñez-Richards (@SarahYanezR) February 9, 2026
A Memorable Halftime Moment
Super Bowl halftime shows are designed to create lasting moments. This year’s performance combined large-scale production with a personal milestone that unfolded live before a global audience.
For the couple involved, the ceremony marked not only the start of their marriage but also a unique place in Super Bowl history. For viewers, it added an unexpected and historic dimension to an already widely discussed performance.