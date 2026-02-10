How Much the Super Bowl ‘Grass’ Performers Were Paid

During Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show, viewers noticed something unusual covering the field. What looked like tall grass moving across the stage was actually dozens of performers dressed in full-body grass costumes.

The visual quickly became one of the most talked-about parts of the performance. As clips spread online, many people began asking the same question: Who were they, and how much were they paid?

One of those performers has now shared his experience.

How He Landed the Role

Andrew Athias confirmed after the game that he was one of the grass performers during Bad Bunny’s halftime show as reported by Business Insider.

I can FINALLY let the cat out of the bag....or the grass



I flew all the way from Philly to be grass in the Bad Bunny halftime show 🌿



AMA pic.twitter.com/HQROAJtC4K — The Reese's Guy⁷ (@AndrewAthias) February 9, 2026

According to Andrew, who’s from Philadelphia, he decided to apply for the role because he’s a fan of Bad Bunny:

“I found the grass gig through a company called Backlit, which handles finding extras for the halftime show. I found it last year when I saw Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl halftime show, but I forgot about it until Bad Bunny was announced as Super Bowl’s headliner in October, and I decided to apply.”

The casting call had specific requirements. Performers had to be between 5’7″ and 6’0″ tall and able to wear a 40-pound costume for more than five hours at a time.

After being selected, Andrew traveled to the Bay Area two weeks before the Super Bowl for rehearsals. In total, there were about eight practices. Three of those rehearsals lasted 12 hours each.

He said the suits were heavy and uncomfortable. At times, performers wore them for six or seven hours while being fitted and rehearsing. During the actual show, however, his task was simple: stand in place and remain still.

What the Grass Performers Earned

Although the role was paid, it was not especially lucrative.

Andrew said the performers earned $18.70 per hour. He also noted that he would have done it for free because of the opportunity to be part of the Super Bowl.

According to Darren Rovell, the grass dancers worked approximately 70 hours, including rehearsals and the performance itself. That would total about $1,309 over two weeks.

People inside trees were paid $18.70 an hour for 70 hours of work ($1,309).



Included 8 days of rehearsals + Game Day. https://t.co/dEO40GOhje — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 9, 2026

However, Andrew explained that his travel, hotel, and rental car expenses cost more than he earned. As a result, he effectively paid out of pocket for the experience.

A Unique Super Bowl Memory

The halftime show is one of the most-watched performances of the year, with millions tuning in around the world. While the grass performers did not earn a large paycheck, they can say they were part of a major cultural moment.