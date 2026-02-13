Cardi B Launches The Little Miss Drama Tour After Six-Year Break

Cardi B launches The Little Miss Drama Tour tonight at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California, marking her first major trek in six years. The tour supports her album Am I the Drama? and sets the tone for a landmark 2026 run framed as a victory lap for the GRAMMY-winning rapper.

Overall, the tour comprises about 30 North American stops, concluding in Atlanta on April 17. A full 2026 schedule spans major U.S. cities and two Canadian stops, including Toronto and Vancouver. The North American run continues with a stop at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas tomorrow before rolling through major venues and finishing the stretch in Atlanta.

In Texas, Cardi B will perform in Houston, Austin, and Dallas in early March. A shift from El Paso to Phoenix affects fans headed to that date. Ticketmaster has tickets on sale, with prices starting around $165, depending on the venue.

The tour follows Cardi B's recent exposure from her guest appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show with Bad Bunny, positioning the run as a continued high-visibility period. Acrisure Arena serves as the kickoff that aims to define the year, with the tour's title capturing her persona of turning moments into must-see TV.

Fans should expect high-energy sets featuring hits like "Bodak Yellow," "WAP," "Up," and "Enough (Miami)," along with Cardi B's signature crowd work and unscripted moments.

Before launching into “I Like It” during a Latinafied portion of the show at Acrisure Arena, the rapper climbed to an elevated, bridge-like platform, playfully singing “La Cucaracha” on her way up. Once at the top, she scanned the arena. “Any Guatemalans? Any Mexicans?” she asked, before breaking into her best Selena impression: “Como la floooooor.”