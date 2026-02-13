Gold Medalist Alleges Run-In With Snoop Dogg’s Security

The Winter Olympics are usually about fast ice, loud cheers, and unforgettable victories. But sometimes the drama happens off the rink.

That is what Dutch speed skating legend Marianne Timmer says took place during the 2026 Winter Olympics. The three-time Olympic gold medalist described what she called an unpleasant run-in with security while covering the Games as a media commentator.

A Hallway Encounter

Timmer was attending the men’s 1,000-meter speed skating race on Wednesday, Feb. 12. She was working for Sportnieuws and trying to interview athletes when she says she crossed paths with the security team of rapper Snoop Dogg.

According to Timmer, she was simply standing in the hallway, waiting to speak with skaters after the race. That is when things became tense.

"I was standing against a wall, and one of the security guards pushed me even closer to the wall. I said, 'Just act normal.' It's a really wide hall," she said, estimating that it was more than 14 feet across, according to a translation of the Dutch publication.

She continued, alleging, "Then the guy came back, and I said, 'What?! Do I have to go through that wall or something?' "

Timmer claimed the situation did not end there.

"He came back and started acting all up against me. Then I said something mean back. 'I'm not here waiting for Snoop Dogg, I'm waiting for Jennings de Boo. We want to see Joep [Wennemars, a Dutch contender who finished the race in fifth place]. We want to talk to Kjeld [Nuis, another Dutch contender, who finished in sixth] for a moment,' " she said.

Her focus, she explained, was on covering Dutch athletes, not celebrities.

Strict Security at the Games

Large international events like the Olympics often have heavy security, especially when celebrities are in attendance. Timmer said she noticed just how serious it was.

"We saw a Dutchman being roughly led away by some very large security guards in the stands. I could just picture myself being grabbed by the neck and thrown out," she told the outlet. "That would have been a great story."

Her comment added a touch of humor to the situation, but it also showed she felt uneasy about how forceful security appeared to be.

Why Was Snoop Dogg There?

While it might seem unusual to see a famous rapper at a speed skating event, Snoop Dogg had an official role at the Games. In December 2025, he was announced as Team USA’s first-ever honorary coach.

The honor came from the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, which said his role was focused on "celebrating and supporting America’s athletes off the field of play."

In typical Snoop fashion, he explained his role with confidence and charm.

“Team USA athletes are the real stars—I’m just here to cheer, uplift and maybe drop a little wisdom from the sidelines,” he added. “This team represents the best of what sport can be: talent, heart and hustle. If I can bring a little more love and motivation to that, that’s a win for me.”

He attended the Wednesday race to support Team USA, including gold medalist Jordan Stolz, who won the event ahead of Dutch skater Jenning de Boo.

Sports, Celebrities, and Shared Space

The Olympics bring together athletes, reporters, fans, and sometimes global celebrities. That mix can create exciting moments, but it can also cause crowded hallways and tense exchanges.

Timmer is no stranger to big stages. She won three Olympic gold medals across three Games and remains a respected voice in Dutch sports media. From her point of view, she was simply doing her job when she says security got too aggressive.

At the same time, high-profile guests like Snoop Dogg often travel with strong security teams. Their job is to clear space and prevent problems before they happen.

Still, Timmer’s story shows how easily misunderstandings can occur when fame, competition, and tight schedules collide.