ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

‘ANTM’ Miss J Alexander Shares His Health Battle

If you ever watched America’s Next Top Model, you probably remember the dramatic walks, sharp critiques, and Miss J Alexander gliding across the runway like he owned it. He was…

Kayla Morgan
Miss J. Alexander speaks onstage during the Meet the Runway With Miss J panel on Day 1 of the SCAD aTVfest 2018 on February 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SCAD aTVfest 2018

If you ever watched America’s Next Top Model, you probably remember the dramatic walks, sharp critiques, and Miss J Alexander gliding across the runway like he owned it. He was bold, funny, and fearless. But in a new documentary, fans learned that his hardest walk has not been on a catwalk at all. It has been a walk back to health.

In the third episode of Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, now streaming on Netflix, Alexander shares something deeply personal. The man who once taught the world how to strut revealed that he suffered a stroke in 2022 that changed everything.

A Shocking Health Battle

Alexander, now 67, explains that the stroke happened right after Christmas.

"On December 27th of 2022, I had a stroke. I woke up. I didn’t know where I was other than in the hospital," Alexander shares in the documentary. "I spent five weeks in a coma, and I couldn’t walk. And I couldn’t talk. And I thought to myself, what was I going to do?"

The stroke left him hospitalized for more than a year. For someone whose life centered around movement, style, and confidence, losing the ability to walk was especially painful.

In one honest moment, he admits the emotional toll it took.

"I'm not ashamed to say that I cried," he says.

From Runway Royalty to Recovery

Before his health crisis, Alexander, whose real name is Alexander Jenkins, was a pop culture favorite. He became famous as the catwalk coach on America’s Next Top Model, working on the show from cycle 1 in 2003 through cycle 18 in 2012. He also served as a judge for several seasons.

It was Tyra Banks who first brought him onto the show. She asked him to join because he had taught her how to walk when she was a teenager. That full circle moment made him an important part of the series from the very beginning.

Year after year, he trained aspiring models, showing them how to command a runway with confidence. He later helped with international versions of Top Model, spreading his knowledge around the world.

That history makes his current struggle even harder to process.

"I miss being the queen of the runway. The catwalks, of course. I’m the person who taught models how to walk. I taught models how to walk," Alexander candidly shares in the Netflix documentary, which was filmed about a year ago.

For someone known as the queen of the runway, not being able to walk is more than physical. It is personal.

Friends Show Up

During his long hospital stay, Alexander was not alone. Close friends and fellow America’s Next Top Model stars Jay Manuel and Nigel Barker visited him.

"I don’t know whether he even wanted me to see him in that way," Barker, 53, shares in the documentary. "I was going to go see him. And that was just such a terrible shock and really upsetting and horrifying and scary."

Barker describes holding Alexander while they cried together. It was a moment filled with fear, sadness, and love.

"I could feel how upset he was for sure. I can only imagine where he was in his mind," Manuel, 53, adds of Alexander.

Their visits show how strong their bond remains, even years after the show ended.

A Noticeable Absence

One former colleague who did not visit Alexander in the hospital was Banks. When asked in the documentary if she had come to see him, Alexander says she hadn't "yet" but added that she had texted him saying she wanted to.

The documentary does not go deeper into that situation, but the moment stands out for longtime fans who remember their close working relationship.

Living Quietly and Looking Ahead

Since his stroke, Alexander has kept a low profile. He has rarely posted on social media. Recently, though, he shared the Reality Check trailer and a Black History Month post, marking his first online activity in nearly a year.

Even through everything, he makes one thing clear. His story is not finished.

"I can’t walk. Not yet. Not yet. I’m determined to walk. I’m sure you’re gonna see me again, I’m sure. It’s not over for me yet."

For someone who built a career on teaching others how to walk with pride, those words carry extra weight.

The runway may look different now. It may be a hospital hallway or a physical therapy room instead of a fashion stage. But if Miss J Alexander has proven anything over the years, it is that he knows how to make an entrance.

And if determination counts for anything, the queen of the runway is not done yet.

America's Next Top ModelTyra Banks
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Cardi B Addresses Relationship With Stefon Diggs On Tour
EntertainmentCardi B Addresses Relationship With Stefon Diggs On TourRandi Moultrie
Actor Robert Duvall attends the 26th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala at Parker Palm Springs on January 3, 2015 in Palm Springs, California.
EntertainmentDecades of Strength: The Enduring Career of Robert DuvallKayla Morgan
Tyra Banks walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City.
EntertainmentTyra Banks Teases ‘ANTM’ Return as Netflix Doc Sparks SpeculationKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect