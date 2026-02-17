‘ANTM’ Miss J Alexander Shares His Health Battle

If you ever watched America’s Next Top Model, you probably remember the dramatic walks, sharp critiques, and Miss J Alexander gliding across the runway like he owned it. He was bold, funny, and fearless. But in a new documentary, fans learned that his hardest walk has not been on a catwalk at all. It has been a walk back to health.

In the third episode of Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, now streaming on Netflix, Alexander shares something deeply personal. The man who once taught the world how to strut revealed that he suffered a stroke in 2022 that changed everything.

A Shocking Health Battle

Alexander, now 67, explains that the stroke happened right after Christmas.

"On December 27th of 2022, I had a stroke. I woke up. I didn’t know where I was other than in the hospital," Alexander shares in the documentary. "I spent five weeks in a coma, and I couldn’t walk. And I couldn’t talk. And I thought to myself, what was I going to do?"

The stroke left him hospitalized for more than a year. For someone whose life centered around movement, style, and confidence, losing the ability to walk was especially painful.

In one honest moment, he admits the emotional toll it took.

"I'm not ashamed to say that I cried," he says.

From Runway Royalty to Recovery

Before his health crisis, Alexander, whose real name is Alexander Jenkins, was a pop culture favorite. He became famous as the catwalk coach on America’s Next Top Model, working on the show from cycle 1 in 2003 through cycle 18 in 2012. He also served as a judge for several seasons.

It was Tyra Banks who first brought him onto the show. She asked him to join because he had taught her how to walk when she was a teenager. That full circle moment made him an important part of the series from the very beginning.

Year after year, he trained aspiring models, showing them how to command a runway with confidence. He later helped with international versions of Top Model, spreading his knowledge around the world.

That history makes his current struggle even harder to process.

"I miss being the queen of the runway. The catwalks, of course. I’m the person who taught models how to walk. I taught models how to walk," Alexander candidly shares in the Netflix documentary, which was filmed about a year ago.

For someone known as the queen of the runway, not being able to walk is more than physical. It is personal.

Friends Show Up

During his long hospital stay, Alexander was not alone. Close friends and fellow America’s Next Top Model stars Jay Manuel and Nigel Barker visited him.

"I don’t know whether he even wanted me to see him in that way," Barker, 53, shares in the documentary. "I was going to go see him. And that was just such a terrible shock and really upsetting and horrifying and scary."

Barker describes holding Alexander while they cried together. It was a moment filled with fear, sadness, and love.

"I could feel how upset he was for sure. I can only imagine where he was in his mind," Manuel, 53, adds of Alexander.

Their visits show how strong their bond remains, even years after the show ended.

A Noticeable Absence

One former colleague who did not visit Alexander in the hospital was Banks. When asked in the documentary if she had come to see him, Alexander says she hadn't "yet" but added that she had texted him saying she wanted to.

The documentary does not go deeper into that situation, but the moment stands out for longtime fans who remember their close working relationship.

Living Quietly and Looking Ahead

Since his stroke, Alexander has kept a low profile. He has rarely posted on social media. Recently, though, he shared the Reality Check trailer and a Black History Month post, marking his first online activity in nearly a year.

Even through everything, he makes one thing clear. His story is not finished.

"I can’t walk. Not yet. Not yet. I’m determined to walk. I’m sure you’re gonna see me again, I’m sure. It’s not over for me yet."

For someone who built a career on teaching others how to walk with pride, those words carry extra weight.

The runway may look different now. It may be a hospital hallway or a physical therapy room instead of a fashion stage. But if Miss J Alexander has proven anything over the years, it is that he knows how to make an entrance.