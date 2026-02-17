ContestsEvents
Babs Has Your Tickets To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See J. Cole

rammy Award-winning rapper J. Cole is bringing The Fall Off Tour to Benchmark International Arena on July 15 — and this is one show you don't want to miss. Known…

rammy Award-winning rapper J. Cole is bringing The Fall Off Tour to Benchmark International Arena on July 15 — and this is one show you don’t want to miss.

Known for his introspective lyrics, powerful storytelling, and chart-topping hits like “No Role Modelz,” “Middle Child,” and “Power Trip,” J. Cole delivers a live experience that’s both raw and unforgettable. From high-energy anthems to fan-favorite deep cuts, expect a night filled with passion, purpose, and pure hip-hop.

Be there as one of the most influential artists of his generation takes the stage for what promises to be an iconic stop on The Fall Off Tour.

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 2/17-2/20/26
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Que to Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected:  2/17-2/20/26
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: One pair of Tickets to J. Cole
  • Prize Value: $$49.50
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation
