Babs Has Your Tickets To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See J. Cole

rammy Award-winning rapper J. Cole is bringing The Fall Off Tour to Benchmark International Arena on July 15 — and this is one show you don’t want to miss.
Known for his introspective lyrics, powerful storytelling, and chart-topping hits like “No Role Modelz,” “Middle Child,” and “Power Trip,” J. Cole delivers a live experience that’s both raw and unforgettable. From high-energy anthems to fan-favorite deep cuts, expect a night filled with passion, purpose, and pure hip-hop.
Be there as one of the most influential artists of his generation takes the stage for what promises to be an iconic stop on The Fall Off Tour.
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 2/17-2/20/26
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Que to Call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 2/17-2/20/26
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: One pair of Tickets to J. Cole
- Prize Value: $$49.50
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation