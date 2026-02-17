Baby Keem Plans Live Streamed Listening Party for ‘Ca$ino’ Album Release

Baby Keem is hosting a live listening party this Thursday, February 19, at 8 PM PST in Los Angeles for his highly anticipated album "Ca$ino". Tickets for the event sold out quickly on his site. Instead of keeping the listening party intimate, Baby Keem invited his fans to join him on his YouTube channel for a live listening party.

Fans are thrilled for "Ca$ino", coming out Friday, February 20. This album is his first studio project since "The Melodic Blue" nearly five years ago, released under pgLang and Columbia Records.

His debut album, "The Melodic Blue", was a significant success following his 2019 mixtape "Die For My Bitch". It includes hit tracks like "family ties" with cousin Kendrick Lamar and "Durag Activity" with Travis Scott.

The new album "Ca$ino" will feature artists like Too $hort, Che Ecru, and Momo Boyd on "Good Flirts", along with Kendrick Lamar.

Keem's collaboration with Lamar started with "Black Panther: The Album" in 2018. This led to winning a Grammy for "family ties", recognized as Best Rap Performance.

As the listening party draws closer, Keem has released two YouTube documentaries called "Booman Ca$ino". These videos show song previews and snippets from past footage.

Sources say fans are intrigued by the tracklist, which is shorter than they expected.