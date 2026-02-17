ContestsEvents
Beat The Freak And Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Juvenile

Hip-hop legend Juvenile is bringing the heat to Jannus Live for one unforgettable night! Known for iconic hits like "Back That Azz Up," "Slow Motion," and "Ha," Juvenile helped define…

Hip-hop legend Juvenile is bringing the heat to Jannus Live for one unforgettable night!

Known for iconic hits like “Back That Azz Up,” “Slow Motion,” and “Ha,” Juvenile helped define Southern rap and the Cash Money era. Now he’s hitting the stage with the energy, classics, and crowd-moving anthems that made him a staple in hip-hop history.

Get ready for a night of nonstop beats, throwback vibes, and pure New Orleans flavor in one of the best live venues around.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 2/17-2/20/26
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Que to Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected:  2/17-2/20/26
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 4
  • What The Prize Is: One pair of Tickets to see Juvenile at Jannus Live 2/25/26
  • Prize Value: $50
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation
