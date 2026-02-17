Latto Pregnancy Rumors Get Fans Talking: Is It True or AI?

A TikTok video featuring Latto has reignited the rumor mill, stirring pregnancy talks that have followed the Atlanta rapper for almost a year, but Latto has yet to make any official comments. In the video, now deleted, the rapper is seen with a baby bump and has the viral "I'm a mommy" audio voiced over the video.

Fans were drawn in by a TikTok post this time. Latto was seen with a noticeable bump, leading some to think it was too perfect and possibly not real.

With the caption "Trending video of Latto allegedly announcing her pregnancy for 21 Savage on TikTok. Big Mama one kid!" the post has piqued interest. Her well-known connection to 21 Savage, without any public disputes, adds to the speculation about potentially starting a family.

AllHipHop.com commentators question if someone with Latto's brand skills would reveal such news casually on TikTok. Wouldn't a fancy magazine feature be a better fit for a real announcement?

The article hints that Latto might be having fun with the rumors, stirring them without confirming anything, leading to heated discussions about whether it's for real or just a playful act.

The rumors began in October 2025 at Japan's Force Festival. Her performance outfit, a crop top, showed what fans thought was a baby bump. Latto dismissed this by posting she “ate too much wagyu and ramen,” saying that's all it was.

Jump to December 2025, at her "Christmas in Clayco" event, she wore an oversized fur coat. This brought the rumors back and fans assumed there was something to celebrate.

Less than a month later, on January 11, 2026, a bold photo featuring a flat stomach, a gold belt, and an assertive caption popped up. It read, "Stfu & get ready for the album," adding more to the mystery.

Even her birthday photoshoot from late December 2025 drew attention. Despite the revealing clothes and a flat tummy, some accused the images of being photoshopped.

Latto's bond with 21 Savage appears genuine, seen in their matching tattoos and affectionate lyrics. A vacation video and her calling him "husband" enhance the story.