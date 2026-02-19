Eminem Files Opposition Against Music Brand Using Shady Name in Trademark Case

Eminem has filed a formal opposition with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office seeking to block “The Real Squid Shady” from registering its name for entertainment services. The filing argues the proposed mark is highly confusingly similar to his long-established Shady trademarks and would likely cause consumer confusion.

On the Squid Shady name specifically, Eminem's team said it's “highly confusingly similar” to his Shady marks. They argued fans would think the services come from him.

The opposition contends that registering "The Real Squid Shady" for entertainment services would create a false association with Eminem and mislead consumers into believing the services originate from or are affiliated with him. Eminem's attorney, Mary Frances Love, warned that letting “The Real Squid Shady” move forward would create confusion and “false association.” They said it could dilute the Shady brand through “blurring and tarnishment.”

Eminem's critics focus on his fame and his investment in his persona. He “invested a substantial amount of time, effort, and money in promoting his name” and ensuring “high quality of goods and services.”

The filing cites Eminem's decades of use of the Slim Shady and Shady names dating back to the late 1990s, as well as numerous federal trademark registrations covering music releases, clothing, and live performances. His team argues that defending those rights is essential to preserving the strength and distinctiveness of the Shady identity as a core part of his commercial persona.

The legal action is part of a broader enforcement trend. Eminem has filed several opposition proceedings against the Swim Shady brand, which manufactures summer products; these filings were originally lodged in March 2024, and there has been ongoing opposition activity as of today.