JID Partners With Frosted Flakes to Revive Classic ‘Hey Tony!’ Jingle

For JID, the sound of “Hey Tony!” is more than a catchy jingle. It is a reminder of childhood mornings, family routines, and early motivation. Now, the Grammy-nominated rapper is giving that familiar tune a new voice.

JID has partnered with Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes to put a modern spin on the brand’s popular ‘90s jingle “Hey Tony!” The updated version blends nostalgia with a message meant to inspire today’s generation.

Inspired by His “Day One”

As a longtime fan of the cereal, JID saw the collaboration as a natural fit. He wanted his take on “Hey Tony!” to carry the same uplifting spirit that Tony the Tiger represented when he was growing up.

"Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes and Tony the Tiger were a real staple in our house growing up. It was just part of the routine,” J.I.D said in a press release. "So, reimagining the iconic 'Hey Tony' jingle felt like a no-brainer.

"I still remember catching the commercials as a kid, and that nostalgia is real – but this is also a chance to bring that energy forward and help hype up the new generation with a soundtrack that motivates them to show up, stay focused, and unlock their potential."

A Fresh Take on a Classic

The full-length track arrives alongside a lyric video and gives the well-known jingle a contemporary feel. JID’s steady flow and thoughtful bars echo the confidence that has long been tied to Tony the Tiger.

He begins the track by reflecting on his early connection to the character:

"I want to tell you about my day one homie/His name Tony/ My mama introduced us having breakfast in the morning before we went to school, or Saturday before the games/ By then, you had the whole hood screaming out your name."

Later, he connects those memories to personal growth:

"Having cereal, remember them were simpler times as a kid/ Watching cartoons or going outside with my friends in the jungle/ No need for a gym until Tony told me how to release the tiger within. Ever since it's been it's been it's been straight."

He continues:

"Wrist bold frost flex, I got a lot on my plate/ Every day we get the chance to wake up and motivate/ So I had to ask Tony, tell me what you got to say/ What you got to tell the kids to keep their confidence in place."

Live Debut and Limited Merch

“Hey Tony!” will make its live debut at the Kellogg's Frosted Flakes “Day Ones” Bowl Game hosted by Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and JID on Sunday, February 22.

The partnership also includes a limited-edition “Day Ones” merch collection featuring a jersey, t-shirt, and special cereal box. The box includes a custom illustration of Tony the Tiger and JID, a QR code linking to the track on Spotify, and a crossword puzzle that nods to JID’s love of wordplay. The collection is available exclusively through JID’s official store.