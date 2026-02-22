This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: February 22

February 22 is a date that fans of R&B and hip-hop will be familiar with for a myriad reasons. Celebrated R&B singer Bobby Hendricks was born on this day in 1938. He was a member of several early R&B vocal groups, including The Swallows and The Drifters, both of which enjoyed moderate success. He also had a successful career as a solo artist, with his singles “Itchy Twitchy Feeling” and “Psycho” peaking at No. 25 and No. 73 on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively.

Also born on this day is Shamari DeVoe, who was born in 1980. She rose to prominence in the late 90s as the lead singer of the R&B girl group Blaque, known for hits such as “808,” “I Do,” and “Bring It All to Me.”

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This day has hosted the release of many career-defining records.

1994: The 5th Ward Boyz dropped their second album, Gangsta Funk. Produced mainly by N.O. Joe and Mike Dean, it peaked at No. 13 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 105 on the Billboard 200.

1994: The 5th Ward Boyz dropped their second album, Gangsta Funk. Produced mainly by N.O. Joe and Mike Dean, it peaked at No. 13 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 105 on the Billboard 200.

2005: Bone Brothers, the side project of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony members Layzie Bone and Bizzy Bone, released their self-titled debut album. It peaked at No. 60 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 18 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2019: Lil Pump released his second album, Harverd Dropout. With features from Kanye West, Quavo, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, and YG, it debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200, becoming his second US top-ten album.

2019: Gunna released his debut album, Drip or Drown 2, which features guest appearances from Playboi Carti, Young Thug, and Lil Baby. It debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

Various landmark cultural moments are associated with this day.

2000 : A memorial service honoring the late R&B/soul superstar Curtis Mayfield was held at the First American Methodist Episcopal Church in Los Angeles, California. The event was attended by many prominent figures, including Lauryn Hill, Stevie Wonder, Carole King, and Eric Clapton.

2019: Offset released his debut album, Father of 4. Supported by the singles "Clout" and Red Room," it debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, earning him his second solo US top-ten album.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The industry has also been rocked by tragic losses and controversy on this day.

1976: Florence Ballard died from cardiac arrest at the age of 32. She was a founding member of The Supremes and would be the first woman to be posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

2012: New Orleans rapper Mystikal was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse battery. The "Shake Ya Ass" and "Danger (Been So Long)" hitmaker was held in custody for nine days before being released on bail.