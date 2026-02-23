ContestsEvents
Babs Has Your Tickets To Win A Pair Of Tickets To Taco Fest

Wanna eat your weight in tacos… VIP style? Wild 94.1 is hooking you up with VIP tickets to the Tampa Taco Fest—coming to Curtis Hixon Park on February 28, 2026!…

Wanna eat your weight in tacos… VIP style? Wild 94.1 is hooking you up with VIP tickets to the Tampa Taco Fest—coming to Curtis Hixon Park on February 28, 2026! Skip the lines, taste the best tacos in the Bay, sip, sample, dance, and live your best foodie life.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 2/23-2/27/26
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Que to Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected:  2/23-2/27/26
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: One pair of VIP Tickets to Tampa Taco Fest
  • Prize Value: $$100
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Tampa Taco Festival

