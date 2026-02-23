ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Marlon Wayans Hints at ‘White Chicks’ and ‘Don’t Be a Menace’ Sequels

During a recent episode of Rap Attack Official, Marlon Wayans shared news that could excite fans of his classic comedies. He hinted that sequels to White Chicks and Don’t Be…

Kayla Morgan
Marlon Wayans arrives as Universal Pictures presents the "HIM" Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

During a recent episode of Rap Attack Official, Marlon Wayans shared news that could excite fans of his classic comedies. He hinted that sequels to White Chicks and Don’t Be a Menace might finally enter production if his upcoming film does well in theaters.

With Cindy, Brenda, Ray, and Shorty returning in Scary Movie 6, Wayans is considering bringing back more of his memorable characters.

Sequels Depend on Box Office Performance

The co-writer and star of Scary Movie 6 explained that the financial success of the film will influence whether fans see these long-awaited sequels.

“When y’all see this movie, you’ll be like, ‘That’s it. That’s the one. That’s what we needed,’” he said on Rap Attack. “Y’all belly will be full and you’ll be wanting more.”

Wayans added, “And so, if Scary Movie does well like we hope it does, then we’ll be back real hard, next White Chicks 2 and Don’t Be a Menace 2. We’re going to dig in the crates and bring back some hits. We know how.”

Returning Cast and Upcoming Release

Wayans confirmed that the continuation of his comedic universe depends entirely on audience reception. The trailer for Scary Movie 6 will debut on February 27 at Scream 7 screenings. Returning characters include Cindy (Anna Faris), Brenda (Regina Hall), Shorty (Marlon Wayans), Ray (Shawn Wayans), Doofy (Dave Sheridan), Greg (Lochlyn Munro), Gail (Cheri Oteri), and Mahalik (Anthony Anderson).

The original Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood premiered in 1996, followed by White Chicks in 2004. Both were co-written by Wayans, who said the creative team is ready to revisit these classics.

“We’re going to dig in the crates and bring back some hits. We know how,” Wayans assured fans.

The sequel also includes Damon Wayans Jr., Kim Wayans, Heidi Gardner, and returning star Chris Elliott.

Marlon Wayansscary movie
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
The Jennifer Hudson Show Renewed for Season 5
EntertainmentThe Jennifer Hudson Show Renewed for Season 5Randi Moultrie
Eric Dane attends the "Countdown" Premiere and After-Party on June 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
EntertainmentEric Dane’s Most Memorable Roles: A Career to RewatchKayla Morgan
Academy Awards New Rules for 98th Edition
EntertainmentAcademy Awards New Rules for 98th EditionRandi Moultrie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect