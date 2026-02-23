Marlon Wayans Hints at ‘White Chicks’ and ‘Don’t Be a Menace’ Sequels
During a recent episode of Rap Attack Official, Marlon Wayans shared news that could excite fans of his classic comedies. He hinted that sequels to White Chicks and Don’t Be a Menace might finally enter production if his upcoming film does well in theaters.
With Cindy, Brenda, Ray, and Shorty returning in Scary Movie 6, Wayans is considering bringing back more of his memorable characters.
Sequels Depend on Box Office Performance
The co-writer and star of Scary Movie 6 explained that the financial success of the film will influence whether fans see these long-awaited sequels.
“When y’all see this movie, you’ll be like, ‘That’s it. That’s the one. That’s what we needed,’” he said on Rap Attack. “Y’all belly will be full and you’ll be wanting more.”
Wayans added, “And so, if Scary Movie does well like we hope it does, then we’ll be back real hard, next White Chicks 2 and Don’t Be a Menace 2. We’re going to dig in the crates and bring back some hits. We know how.”
Returning Cast and Upcoming Release
Wayans confirmed that the continuation of his comedic universe depends entirely on audience reception. The trailer for Scary Movie 6 will debut on February 27 at Scream 7 screenings. Returning characters include Cindy (Anna Faris), Brenda (Regina Hall), Shorty (Marlon Wayans), Ray (Shawn Wayans), Doofy (Dave Sheridan), Greg (Lochlyn Munro), Gail (Cheri Oteri), and Mahalik (Anthony Anderson).
The original Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood premiered in 1996, followed by White Chicks in 2004. Both were co-written by Wayans, who said the creative team is ready to revisit these classics.
The sequel also includes Damon Wayans Jr., Kim Wayans, Heidi Gardner, and returning star Chris Elliott.