ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Regal Cinemas Hosts Best Picture Film Festival With Discounted Tickets, Snacks

And the Oscar goes too… Well, before we can find out who wins, you may need to tune in first. If you have been busy and unable to catch all…

Randi Moultrie

Getty Images Stock Photo

Getty Images Stock Photo

And the Oscar goes too... Well, before we can find out who wins, you may need to tune in first. If you have been busy and unable to catch all of the best movies, Regal Cinemas is giving you the chance to play catch-up. The 2026 Best Picture Film Festival allows customers to watch all 10 of the Best Picture-nominated films.

From March 6 to March 15, Regaln Cinema's Best Picture Film Festival is your chance to view all of the year's best movies. For only $7.99 per ticket, customers can watch all of the Best Picture-nominated movies, so they can accurately see what the hype is all about. For a limited time, you can see all films back on the big screen at once.

Not only is the deal perfect with a discounted ticket price, but there are food discounts as well. Regal Crown Club Members will also receive a $10 small combo to use during the festival. Enjoy a small popcorn and drink combo for just $10. That's food and your ticket for under $20. Talk about the perfect outing!

Best Picture Film Festival Movies Showing:

  • Bugonia
  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners
  • Train Dreams

For more information on the festival and to get your tickets, visit Regal Cinemas today.

MoviesOscars
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
Related Stories
Big Team USA Moments From the Winter Olympics
Human InterestBig Team USA Moments From the Winter OlympicsRandi Moultrie
Enjoy a Free Short Stack at IHOP for National Pancake Day
Human InterestEnjoy a Free Short Stack at IHOP for National Pancake DayRandi Moultrie
Snooki attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.
Human InterestSnooki Shares Early Cervical Cancer Diagnosis and Urges Women to Get CheckedKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect