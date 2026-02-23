Regal Cinemas Hosts Best Picture Film Festival With Discounted Tickets, Snacks

And the Oscar goes too... Well, before we can find out who wins, you may need to tune in first. If you have been busy and unable to catch all of the best movies, Regal Cinemas is giving you the chance to play catch-up. The 2026 Best Picture Film Festival allows customers to watch all 10 of the Best Picture-nominated films.

From March 6 to March 15, Regaln Cinema's Best Picture Film Festival is your chance to view all of the year's best movies. For only $7.99 per ticket, customers can watch all of the Best Picture-nominated movies, so they can accurately see what the hype is all about. For a limited time, you can see all films back on the big screen at once.

Not only is the deal perfect with a discounted ticket price, but there are food discounts as well. Regal Crown Club Members will also receive a $10 small combo to use during the festival. Enjoy a small popcorn and drink combo for just $10. That's food and your ticket for under $20. Talk about the perfect outing!

Best Picture Film Festival Movies Showing:

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams