Busta Rhymes Unveils ‘Dillagence 2’ Album With J Dilla Production and Lil Wayne Collaboration

Busta Rhymes is set to drop another album, Dillagence 2, a follow-up to his 2007 tribute to J Dilla, the deceased producer who created the instrumental tracks for this LP. Dillagence will honor both Busta Rhymes' longstanding creative partnership with Dilla and Busta Rhymes' devotion to protecting Dilla's legacy.

Busta revealed the project on Instagram and hinted at a surprise pop-up listening session to showcase new material crafted from Dilla's beats. Industry chatter indicates that J Dilla's production will anchor the album, continuing a collaboration that shaped much of Busta's early catalog.

A listening session held in New York City on Feb. 19 and 20 teased Dillagence 2, with Staik Selektah and DJ Tony Touch in attendance. During the event, hints of a Lil Wayne feature surfaced after a studio session snippet was shared, fueling speculation that Weezy could appear on the project.

Busta has long emphasized his responsibility in stewarding Dilla's music. In 2020, he reflected on the breadth of unreleased material left in his care, stating, "J Dilla left me with over 300 beats before he passed. I'm extremely selective with who I give them to, which is why I haven't given them to anybody except Raekwon, and that was for Only Built 4 Cuban Linx Part Two. I think he has about four Dilla joints on that project. I've always tried to represent and uphold the legacy of the late, great J Dilla, through all of my albums."

J Dilla produced tracks for six of Busta Rhymes' first seven studio albums, demonstrating a strong artist connection through J Dilla's influence on Busta Rhymes' individual sound. In 2007, Busta Rhymes completed the original Dillagence to pay tribute to J Dilla after J Dilla passed away in February 2006 and to further solidify their work together.