ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Cardi B Sings NSFW ‘Party in the U.S.A.’ While Floating Over Crowd

Crowds at a Cardi B show expect bold performances. During a recent stop on her headlining tour, the rapper delivered exactly that with an unexpected remix of a familiar pop…

Kayla Morgan
Cardi B attends the Messika Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2024 in Paris, France.
Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images

Crowds at a Cardi B show expect bold performances. During a recent stop on her headlining tour, the rapper delivered exactly that with an unexpected remix of a familiar pop song.

A Viral Performance

While suspended above the audience, Cardi B paused to show appreciation for her Bardi Gang before launching into an explicit version of Miley Cyrus’ 2009 hit Party in the U.S.A..

“Yeaaaaah, there’s a party in my p***-ay!” the Am I the Drama? artist sang while floating above the crowd.

The moment quickly spread across social media, adding to a growing list of attention-grabbing clips from the Little Miss Drama Tour.

Take a look at the NSFW clip here.

Tour Highlights

The tour includes thirty five dates and is scheduled to conclude April 18. Along the way, Cardi has generated headlines for several onstage incidents. She has fallen during performances at multiple stops and shared comedic interactions with fans, including strumming her crotch area like an air guitar. She has also made controversial remarks, such as threatening to have ICE agents beaten up.

The tour supports her album Am I the Drama? and continues to draw large audiences.

Looking Ahead for Miley Cyrus

Meanwhile, Cyrus may revisit “Party in the U.S.A.” in a more traditional format. The singer is preparing for a 20th anniversary special celebrating Hannah Montana, which is set to premiere on Disney Plus on March 24.

Filmed before a live studio audience, the special will reflect on the show’s four-season run and include a conversation with Alex Cooper, host of Call Her Daddy.

If Cyrus performs the song during the special, it will likely resemble the original version that became a defining pop hit of the late 2000s.

cardi bHannah Montana
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
(L-R) Big Boi and André 3000 of Outkast speak onstage during the 2025 Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicOutkast Settles ‘ATLiens’ Name Dispute With EDM DuoKayla Morgan
2018 BET Experience STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored by SPRITE - Night 3
MusicNipsey Hussle to Be Honored With ‘Nipsey Hussle Square’ in Los AngelesKayla Morgan
Lil Kim performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
MusicLil Kim Plans Her Own Movie to Set the Record StraightKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect