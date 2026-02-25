Cardi B Sings NSFW ‘Party in the U.S.A.’ While Floating Over Crowd
Crowds at a Cardi B show expect bold performances. During a recent stop on her headlining tour, the rapper delivered exactly that with an unexpected remix of a familiar pop song.
A Viral Performance
While suspended above the audience, Cardi B paused to show appreciation for her Bardi Gang before launching into an explicit version of Miley Cyrus’ 2009 hit Party in the U.S.A..
“Yeaaaaah, there’s a party in my p***-ay!” the Am I the Drama? artist sang while floating above the crowd.
The moment quickly spread across social media, adding to a growing list of attention-grabbing clips from the Little Miss Drama Tour.
Tour Highlights
The tour includes thirty five dates and is scheduled to conclude April 18. Along the way, Cardi has generated headlines for several onstage incidents. She has fallen during performances at multiple stops and shared comedic interactions with fans, including strumming her crotch area like an air guitar. She has also made controversial remarks, such as threatening to have ICE agents beaten up.
The tour supports her album Am I the Drama? and continues to draw large audiences.
Looking Ahead for Miley Cyrus
Meanwhile, Cyrus may revisit “Party in the U.S.A.” in a more traditional format. The singer is preparing for a 20th anniversary special celebrating Hannah Montana, which is set to premiere on Disney Plus on March 24.
Filmed before a live studio audience, the special will reflect on the show’s four-season run and include a conversation with Alex Cooper, host of Call Her Daddy.
If Cyrus performs the song during the special, it will likely resemble the original version that became a defining pop hit of the late 2000s.