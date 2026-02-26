ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Florida’s Most Popular Grocery Store is a No-Brainer

There’s something comforting about going to a local grocery store and knowing exactly how to find the items you want. Plus, local grocery stores are often filled with friendly faces…

Anne Erickson
There's something comforting about going to a local grocery store and knowing exactly how to find the items you want.
Getty Images / Hitra

There's something comforting about going to a local grocery store and knowing exactly how to find the items you want. Plus, local grocery stores are often filled with friendly faces and workers who have been there for years, even decades, so it becomes a true community feel. It's not something people think about every day, but there's something magical and friendly about your local grocery stop. So, what's the most popular grocery shop in this state? Now, one study has the research to answer that question.

So, where did the supermarket get its start? According to Groceteria, it was a long time ago. "Chain grocery retailing was a phenomenon that took off around the beginning of the twentieth century in the United States, with the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company in 1859 and other small, regional players," they state. "Grocery stores of this era tended to be small, generally less than a thousand square feet, and also focused on only one aspect of food retailing."

Today, grocery stores can be huge. Stop in, and you'll find everything from fresh vegetables to seasonal items to brownie ice cream. So, what's the most popular grocery store in the state?

The experts at Kitchn have a feature out naming the most popular supermarket in each state. "Naturally, we were curious what makes people choose to shop at one grocery store over another and how that differs across the country," they explain in the piece. "So, we set out to find the best grocery store in every state."

So, what's the most popular supermarket in Florida? In the piece, they state that the spot is Publix. Of the shop, they note, "Publix was founded in 1930 in Winter Haven, Florida, and has since expanded to eight states in the South. People adore the store for its beloved sub sandwiches, fried chicken, and bakery. Detweiler’s also got love from our audience on Instagram."

What's your favorite local place to get groceries? Reach out to the author and give your pick.

FloridaSeasonal
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
Tennis player Roger Federer holds his awards for Laureus World Comeback of the Year 2018
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: February 27Michael Garaventa
Kurt Busch, driver of the #41 Haas Automation/Monster Energy Ford, sits in the garage area during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA Texas 500
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: February 26Michael Garaventa
Caitlin Clark
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: February 25Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect