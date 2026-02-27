Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Cement Status as Top Fashion Pair in 2025

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky dominated 2025's style scene. They hit the Met Gala, CFDA Awards, Cannes Film Festival, and Paris Fashion Week with looks that turned heads.

A$AP Rocky got tapped as co-chair at the 2025 Met Gala. That's where Rihanna dropped the news about her third pregnancy. The rapper snagged the Style Icon Award at the 2025 CFDA Awards, then landed an ambassadorship with Chanel — a brand that doesn't even make menswear.

The two showed up at film premieres and style gatherings all year long. They hit the 35th Annual Gotham Film Awards. Brussels saw them at the Smurfs premiere with their sons RZA and Riot Rose, who wore Dior.

February 2025 brought A$AP Rocky to court in Los Angeles on felony assault charges. Three weeks later, the jury said not guilty. He walked into that courthouse wearing Saint Laurent suits and trench coats each day, while Rihanna matched him in suits or showed up in printed dresses.

Art Basel in Miami closed out their year. A$AP Rocky wore a Superman sweater from Chanel's New York Métiers d'art show, and his partner chose Saint Laurent pieces from the pre-fall 2026 line.

Their history stretches back to the 2019 Fashion Awards in London, then the 2021 Met Gala. Milan Fashion Week pulled them in for a Gucci show. Fenty Beauty events saw them both. They've mixed patterns, blended old-school vibes with new, and made it look easy.

Rihanna kept pushing maternity style during her third pregnancy, putting her baby bump front and center. Issey Miyake and Chanel dressed her. Valentine's Day shots caught them walking together, fingers intertwined.