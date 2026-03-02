Beat The Freaks To Win A 4 Pack Of Tickets To Strawberry Fest Moonlight Magic Night

We’re giving you the opportunity to Beat The Freaks for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to Strawberry Fest’s Moonlight Magic Night — one of the most exciting nights of the festival! All this week listen in the 7 A.M. hour for your chance to win.
Enjoy thrilling rides, delicious strawberry treats, live entertainment, and all the magic that makes this annual celebration unforgettable — under the lights!
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 3/2-3/6/26
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 3/2-3/6/26
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A 4 pack of tickets to The Strawberry Festival
- Prize Value: $120
- Who Is Providing The Prize: The Strawberry Festival