Beat The Freaks To Win A 4 Pack Of Tickets To Strawberry Fest Moonlight Magic Night

We’re giving you the opportunity to Beat The Freaks for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to Strawberry Fest’s Moonlight Magic Night — one of the most exciting…

We’re giving you the opportunity to Beat The Freaks for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to Strawberry Fest’s Moonlight Magic Night — one of the most exciting nights of the festival! All this week listen in the 7 A.M. hour for your chance to win.

Enjoy thrilling rides, delicious strawberry treats, live entertainment, and all the magic that makes this annual celebration unforgettable — under the lights!

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 3/2-3/6/26
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 3/2-3/6/26
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A 4 pack of tickets to The Strawberry Festival
  • Prize Value: $120
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: The Strawberry Festival
