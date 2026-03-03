Jack Harlow’s New ‘Monica’ Teaser Sparks Talk About Love and Power

Jack Harlow is not promoting his new album the usual way. Instead of flashy snippets or dramatic trailers, he is pulling up a chair and starting conversations that feel almost too real. His latest teaser for Monica proves that sometimes talking is more powerful than rapping.

A Roundtable on Love and Power

The Grammy-nominated rapper recently shared a new video where he sits down with sports journalist Taylor Rooks and two other women. The topic sounds simple at first: men telling women, “I love you.” But the discussion quickly gets deeper.

“I think that in the way that we say women lose their power when they have sex, I think men feel like they lose their power when they say, ‘I love you,’” one woman points out in the clip.

Harlow looks intrigued by the idea, listening closely. Rooks, however, does not agree.

“They’ve all said I love you,” Rooks responds. “They'll say it so quickly,” she adds.

When a second woman argues that “they do all say it, but then it always ends up being a problem,” Rooks appears confused by the logic. Harlow jumps in with a light comment directed at her: “Maybe you’re built [different].”

The moment feels playful but honest. It is not overly dramatic. It is just people trying to figure out why three simple words can feel so complicated.

The First Teaser Set the Tone

This new clip follows last month’s teaser, which featured Harlow at a restaurant with two older men, including producer Ky Engineerin’. Their conversation bounced from 90s R&B to interracial dating.

At one point, one of the men admitted he could not picture Harlow dating a white woman. The rapper seemed surprised. “Really?” he asked.

Harlow also opened up about his love for legendary R&B group New Edition and singer Donnell Jones before giving a heartfelt shoutout to Brandy.

“Oh, Brandy,” he said. “Man, if you ain’t grow up on Brandy, who are we talking about?”

That line felt less like promo and more like genuine nostalgia.

Counting Down to 'Monica'

Monica, Harlow’s fourth studio album, is set to arrive on March 13. The project follows his 2023 release, Jackman.