This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: March 3
March 3 marks the anniversary of De La Soul's debut studio album and another chart-busting release from 50 Cent. This date has also seen several artists win various accolades. Take a trip down memory lane and discover why March 3 is significant in Hip-Hop and R&B history.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
March 3 opened a new chapter for previously unknown and seasoned artists alike:
- 1989: De La Soul released their debut album, 3 Feet High and Rising. Two months later, it reached No.1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums weekly chart.
- 1992: The Disposable Heroes of Hiphoprisy released their debut album, Hypocrisy Is the Greatest Luxury. The project peaked at No. 59 on the Australian ARIA Charts.
- 1998: Scarface released My Homies, his fifth album, through Rap-A-Lot Records. Featuring guest performances from Master P, 2Pac, Ice Cube, and Too Short, among others, it went to No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and topped Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2005: 50 Cent dropped his second studio album, The Massacre. Certified six-times Platinum, the album debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 and hit No.1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts.
- 2007: Robin Thicke's sophomore album, Evolution of Robin Thicke, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The album's hit single "Lost Without U" hit No.1 on the Hot Adult R&B Airplay, Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay charts.
- 2012: Cash Out released its hit debut single "Cashin Out," which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs and No. 2 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and US Rhythmic charts.
- 2014: Rick Ross released his sixth album, Mastermind. Supported by the singles “The Devil Is a Lie,” “Thug Cry,” and “War Ready,” it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, selling 179,000 copies in the US in its opening week.
- 2023: The Weeknd released his first live album, Live at SoFi Stadium, showcasing his November 2022 concerts at the same venue. The album became HBO Max's highest debut music special.
- 2023: Macklemore released his third album, Ben, following a six-year hiatus. It went to No. 18 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 6 on the Top Rap Albums chart.
- 2023: British rapper Slowthai released his third album, UGLY, through Interscope and Method Records. It peaked at No. 2 on the UK Albums Chart and topped the UK R&B Albums Chart.
Cultural Milestones
This date has seen defining moments in hip-hop and R&B culture:
- 1931: The U.S. adopted "The Star-Spangled Banner" as the national anthem. It would inspire R&B versions by celebrated artists such as Boyz II Men, Luther Vandross, and Marvin Gaye.
- 1973: Aretha Franklin's "Young, Gifted and Black" won Best R&B Vocal Performance, Female, while Billy Paul's "Me and Mrs. Jones" won Best R&B Vocal Performance, Male, at the 15th Annual GRAMMY Awards.
- 1973: Roberta Flack's "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" won GRAMMYs for Song of the Year and Record of the Year.
- 2014: Pharrell Williams dropped his second album, GIRL. The project spawned the global hit single “Happy,” which reached No. 1 in over 24 countries, including the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, and Germany. The album itself went to No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and topped the UK Albums Chart.
- 2015: G-Unit dropped their second and final EP, The Beast Is G Unit. It peaked at No. 27 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 3 on the Top Rap Albums and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.
Notable Recordings and Performances
Legendary artists have hit the stage with energetic performances on this date:
- 2023: Over 100 hip-hop artists, including Playboi Carti, Kodak Black, and Soulja Boy, graced the stage at the Rolling Loud Hip-Hop Festival in California's Hollywood Park Grounds, delivering exhilarating performances.
- 2024: Nicki Minaj performed a new take on her single "Let Me Calm Down" featuring J. Cole during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.
Industry Changes and Challenges
From label disputes to felony charges, the industry has experienced tragic and controversial moments on March 3:
- 2010: Cemelia Green, a woman who claimed to be P. Diddy's wife was released on a $5,000 bail after being arrested near the rapper's home.
- 2013: Tenor singer Bobby Rogers died from diabetes at the age of 73. Besides being a founding member of the Motown vocal group The Miracles, he co-wrote some of Motown's greatest hits, including “The Way You Do The Things You Do” and “My Baby” by The Temptations, and “One More Heartache” by Marvin Gaye.
- 2019: HBO aired a four-hour documentary, Leaving Neverland, with new child abuse allegations against Michael Jackson, 10 years after his demise.
- 2023: Hip-hop trio De La Soul made their first six studio albums available for digital streaming but faced challenges, including label disputes and issues with allegedly uncleared samples.
- 2025: Texas rapper G$ Lil Ronnie (real name Ronnie Smith) and his 5-year-old daughter, R'Mani, were killed in a shooting at a car wash in Forest Hills, Texas. The rising rapper had released his final project, Literally, in 2023.
March 3 holds a significant place in hip-hop and R&B history. On this date, upcoming artists showcased their ability to deliver on the big stage, while seasoned icons broke multiple records with their chart-topping hits.