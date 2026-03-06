50 Cent Trolls T.I. Again While Hinting at ‘Surviving T.I. & Tiny’ Documentary

When 50 Cent gets quiet online, it usually means something is brewing. The rapper and TV producer has built a reputation for turning rap drama into full-blown entertainment. Now it looks like his next target might be T.I.

After helping produce a Netflix docuseries about the abuse allegations surrounding Diddy, 50 Cent appears ready to shine a similar spotlight on T.I. and his wife Tiny. The rumored project would reportedly explore past allegations tied to the couple.

On Thursday (March 5), 50 Cent added fuel to the rumors with a now-deleted Instagram post. The post included a screenshot of a headline that read “50 Cent Reportedly Developing ‘Surviving T.I. & Tiny’ Documentary,” which many fans took as confirmation that something is in the works.

Fif did not stop there. He also took a jab at T.I. in the caption, writing: “Remember how quiet I got before the Diddy doc, Dame thought I wasn’t coming. I hope this doesn’t mess up your promo tour.”

He then added another pointed line aimed at Tip’s upcoming album. “[T]hey’re gonna ask about your 20 sexual assault cases. You might want to talk to a crisis PR person.”

A Feud That Keeps Getting Louder

The possible documentary only adds more heat to the long-running tension between the two rappers. Their back-and-forth has been bubbling for years, but it recently boiled over again when T.I. challenged 50 Cent to a Verzuz battle.

50 was not interested.

Instead of accepting the challenge, he fired back by calling Tip “King Rat” and telling him to “keep my name out ya mouth.” That response set off another wave of music from the Atlanta rapper, who answered with several diss records aimed at 50.

One of the most talked-about songs is “The Right One.” On the track, T.I. takes harsh personal shots at his rival, even bringing up 50’s late mother and his baby mama Daphne Joy, who was later romantically linked to Diddy.

“You ain’t that savage, n----, you 5-0, dispatcher / Ol’ tender d--- n----, all mad ’cause Puff let your b---- have it / Gave her tartar sauce and mustard like a fish sammich,” he rapped on the hard-hitting track, before adding: “You hate women, guess that’s why you can’t keep one / You can’t love ’em, ’cause from your mama you received none.”

Don’t Expect 50 Cent in the Booth

Even with T.I. throwing lyrical punches, 50 Cent has made it clear he has no plans to jump back into a rap battle.

Instead, he chose to respond with humor and a little trolling. In another Instagram post, he shared a fake certificate labeled the “Stupid-A-- N---- Award.”

The caption read: “Goes to old rappers still trying to battle rap, ChatGPT told me that. I don’t need me to rap, YOU need me to rap. LOL get the F--- off my page.”