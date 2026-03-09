Beat The Freaks To Win Your Pair Of Tickets To See A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky will be at Benchmark International Arena on June 14, 2026 for his "Don't Be Dumb World Tour. Listen all week at 7 A.M. for your chance to win!

Tampa, get ready — A$AP Rocky is taking over Benchmark International Arena for one unforgettable night!

Known for pushing boundaries in hip-hop and fashion, A$AP Rocky has built a global following with his signature sound, creative visuals, and undeniable stage presence. From chart-topping hits like “Praise The Lord (Da Shine),” “L$D,” “F**kin’ Problems,” and “Fashion Killa,” to deep cuts that fans know word-for-word, this show promises nonstop energy from start to finish.

Expect a full production experience — booming beats, insane visuals, and a crowd that’s ready to turn up.

Contest Rules: