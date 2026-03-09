Beat The Freaks To Win Your Pair Of Tickets To See A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky will be at Benchmark International Arena on June 14, 2026 for his "Don't Be Dumb World Tour. Listen all week at 7 A.M. for your chance to win!
Tampa, get ready — A$AP Rocky is taking over Benchmark International Arena for one unforgettable night!
Known for pushing boundaries in hip-hop and fashion, A$AP Rocky has built a global following with his signature sound, creative visuals, and undeniable stage presence. From chart-topping hits like “Praise The Lord (Da Shine),” “L$D,” “F**kin’ Problems,” and “Fashion Killa,” to deep cuts that fans know word-for-word, this show promises nonstop energy from start to finish.
Expect a full production experience — booming beats, insane visuals, and a crowd that’s ready to turn up.
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 3/9-3/13/26
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 3/9-3/13/26
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A 4 pack of tickets to see A$AP Rocky on June 14 at Benchmark International Arena
- Prize Value: $55.50
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation