ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Beat The Freaks To Win Your Pair Of Tickets To See A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky will be at Benchmark International Arena on June 14, 2026 for his “Don’t Be Dumb World Tour. Listen all week at 7 A.M. for your chance to win!…

smckenzie

A$AP Rocky will be at Benchmark International Arena on June 14, 2026 for his "Don't Be Dumb World Tour. Listen all week at 7 A.M. for your chance to win!

Tampa, get ready — A$AP Rocky is taking over Benchmark International Arena for one unforgettable night!

Known for pushing boundaries in hip-hop and fashion, A$AP Rocky has built a global following with his signature sound, creative visuals, and undeniable stage presence. From chart-topping hits like “Praise The Lord (Da Shine),” “L$D,” “F**kin’ Problems,” and “Fashion Killa,” to deep cuts that fans know word-for-word, this show promises nonstop energy from start to finish.

Expect a full production experience — booming beats, insane visuals, and a crowd that’s ready to turn up.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 3/9-3/13/26
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 3/9-3/13/26
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A 4 pack of tickets to see A$AP Rocky on June 14 at Benchmark International Arena
  • Prize Value: $55.50
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation
A$AP Rocky
smckenzieWriter
Related Stories
Listen to Babs To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See We Them Ones Comedy Tour
ContestsListen to Babs To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See We Them Ones Comedy Toursmckenzie
The DIY Done Right Sweepstakes
ContestsThe DIY Done Right SweepstakesElizabeth Urban
ContestsEnter To Win 4 Packs Of Tickets To The Bay Area Renaissance Festivalsmckenzie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect