North West Previews New Track Sampling Dad’s ‘Coldest Winter’

North West is making waves in the music world, and she’s just 12. During a recent stream, she gave fans a sneak peek of some beats she’s been cooking up…

North West and Kim Kardashian are seen on the streets of Midtown Manhattan on August 14, 2024 in New York City.
Photo by James Devaney/GC Images via Getty Images

North West is making waves in the music world, and she’s just 12. During a recent stream, she gave fans a sneak peek of some beats she’s been cooking up in the studio. And listeners noticed a familiar touch. The young producer sampled her father, the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s track “Coldest Winter,” originally from Ye’s 2008 album 808s & Heartbreak. That song, which draws from Tears for Fears’ “Memories Fade,” is a heartfelt tribute to Ye’s late mother, Donda West.

Listening Back to Dad’s Melody

In the stream, North was seen listening back to the beat, which includes the signature melody of “Coldest Winter” along with a small snippet of her father’s vocals. It’s clear she’s not just experimenting; she’s embracing a musical legacy while adding her own spin.

A Rising Star in the Making

The preview comes soon after reports that North signed a deal with Gamma. The 12-year-old has already shown she’s serious about music. Last month, she released her debut self-produced single, “Piercing On My Hand.” She’s also featured on three tracks with her dad, rapped in Japanese on FKA Twigs’ “Childlike Things,” and produced a song for British rapper Skaiwater.

Proud Mom Moment

Gamma, reportedly owned by former Apple executive Larry Jackson, has a track record of working with big names like Usher, Sexyy Red, Mariah Carey, JayDon, and Snoop Dogg. The label even partnered with her father for his upcoming 12th studio album, Bully.

In an interview with Complex, Kim Kardashian shared how proud she is of her daughter’s musical drive. “She loves producing music and wanted to share it with the world and isn’t afraid if people will like it,” Kim said. “She’s like her dad in that if she likes it, that’s enough for her, and she doesn't really care about outside opinions. I’m proud of her for that, for releasing music, having fun with it, and doing it her own way.”

North West is showing that at just 12, she’s ready to mix family history with her own creativity—and fans are already tuning in.

Kayla MorganWriter
