Tina Knowles Responds After Ex-Husband Questions Her Contributions to Destiny’s Child

Tina Knowles reposted a documentary clip showing her styling work for Destiny's Child. This came after her ex-husband, Mathew Knowles, questioned what she did for the group during a Jan. 30 interview. The fashion designer shared throwback footage that featured her role in creating the group's looks in their early years.

Mathew Knowles walked off the set of his PIX11 interview after anchor Kendis Gibson praised both him and the designer for their work with the group. "What work did she put in?" Mathew Knowles asked during the sit-down. Gibson clarified he meant styling and imaging contributions. The music manager said, "You're right," before ending the interview and leaving.

The documentary clip showed how the mother of two designed original outfits because high-end fashion houses wouldn't work with the group in their early days. She wrote, "Thank you for this beautiful piece on me and my designs," alongside the repost.

Mathew Knowles told Page Six the interview was doomed from the start. Gibson showed up 15 minutes late. He kept asking questions about the designer despite the focus being on the group, according to the 74-year-old. "How it starts is how it ends. It started on a bad note, and obviously ended on a bad note for him," he said.

In a recent Facebook post, Knowles reflects on a 2001 interview in which Kelly Rowland praised the stylist, calling her "brilliant" and commending her for staying on top of trends and keeping their looks fresh. Beyoncé also applauded her mother for her involvement. "She knows what we like, and she knows our bodies," the singer said.

The designer got emotional in that same interview, thinking about how far she'd come as the group's primary stylist. She recalled the amount of "flak" she received because she wasn't a trained designer. "So, people used to put my designs down, and then I'd see them on a runway," she said. "I took a lot of abuse for that time, but my girls never wavered. They always believed in me."

Michelle Williams also spoke about the designer during a November 2025 appearance. "Miss Tina made our costumes by hand, y'all. I can still smell the glue gun," Michelle Williams said, according to People. "She stayed up late making sure everything was perfect and cheered us on like the proud mother she's always been — not just to her own children, but to all of us lucky enough to be loved by her."