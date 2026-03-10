Swae Lee Joins Chipotle’s ‘Tatted Like a Chipotle Bag’ BOGO for a Friday the 13th

ContestsEvents
Kayla Morgan
Recording artist Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd performs onstage during day 1 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music &amp; Arts Festival Weekend 2 at the Empire Polo Club on April 22, 2016 in Indio, California.
Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images for Coachella

Some tattoos tell deep personal stories. Others look suspiciously like the doodles on a Chipotle takeout bag.

Chipotle noticed that internet joke a while ago, and instead of ignoring it, the company leaned all the way in. Now the fast-casual chain is bringing back one of its most unusual promotions: the “tatted like a Chipotle bag” buy-one-get-one deal.

For one hour on Friday, March 13, fans who show up with tattoos can score free food. And no, you do not actually have to permanently ink yourself.

How the BOGO Works

From 3 pm to 4 pm local time in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, Chipotle will offer a one-hour BUY ONE GET ONE free promotion for customers with tattoos. The tattoos can be real, temporary, or even drawn on with a marker, according to the company.

In other words, if you can sketch something that looks like the quirky artwork printed on a Chipotle bag, you are probably good to go.

The offer is limited to five free menu items per check and is subject to availability.

From Meme to Marketing

The promotion started after a viral moment in which certain men’s tattoos were compared to the messy, word-filled illustrations printed on Chipotle’s brown takeout bags. Instead of running from the joke, the company decided to celebrate it.

That decision worked out pretty well. Last year’s March 13 event ended up giving Chipotle its highest-ever sales during the usually quiet 3 to 4 p.m. window.

“What started as an internet meme became a real-world expression of fandom for our brand,” said Stephanie Perdue, Chipotle’s Interim Chief Marketing Officer, in a press release. “Bringing this promotion back for Friday the 13th further establishes our connection with the tattoo community, and partnering with Swae Lee allows us to spotlight his authentic passion for the brand and give our fans something extra to commemorate the moment together.”

Swae Lee Joins the Party

This year, the burrito celebration comes with a celebrity assist.

Chipotle teamed up with platinum-selling hip hop artist Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd, who helped design a limited edition temporary tattoo flash sheet. The designs take inspiration from the bold, chaotic style fans associate with the artwork on Chipotle takeout bags.

The tattoos will be handed out in Lee’s hometown of Miami at the Midtown Miami Chipotle location (3201 N. Miami Ave., Miami, FL 33127). Fans can grab them during the same one-hour window, from 3 to 4 p.m. ET, while supplies last.

“‘Tatted like a Chipotle bag’ is really about self-expression,” said Lee. “It was cool to bring it into the real world and create designs that actually feel like me.”

A Throwback Online Too

Chipotle and Lee are also planning promotional content leading up to the event. The campaign will lean into social media nostalgia, highlighting trends from around 2016 along with some familiar viral anthems.

Those clips are expected to roll out soon on Chipotle’s Instagram.

So if you have a tattoo, a temporary sticker, or a friend who is good with a Sharpie, Friday afternoon might be the perfect time for a burrito run. Just remember that the deal only lasts one hour.

