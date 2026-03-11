ContestsEvents
CeeLo Green Says He Almost Joined OutKast

CeeLo Green performs on stage during The DKMS Love Gala 2018 at Cipriani Wall Street on May 2, 2018 in New York City.
Hip-hop history is full of big “what if” moments. One of the most surprising? A version of OutKast that might have included CeeLo Green. Imagine the famous Atlanta duo as a trio. It almost happened.

During a recent appearance on ExpediTIously with T.I., the Goodie Mob rapper looked back at the early days of Atlanta’s music scene and explained that joining OutKast was once a real idea. At the time, the artists were young, close, and part of the same creative circle.

A Young Crew in the Dungeon Family

CeeLo explained that the possibility made sense back then because of how closely connected everyone was in the Dungeon Family, the Atlanta collective that helped launch several major hip-hop careers.

"It was just an idea because we were the same age," he said around the 20-minute mark of the video. "We were the youngest of the Dungeon Family. That’s what made sense about it then."

Even though the chemistry was there, CeeLo now believes the group worked better as the legendary duo fans know today.

"Just my honest opinion now, it would have been too much," Green added, prompting Tip to laugh. "It would have been like three wheels. We had really good chemistry though."

T.I.’s André 3000 Moment

The conversation also led T.I. to share his own story about working with André 3000. The two teamed up for their 2012 track “Sorry,” and Tip admitted he walked into the collaboration feeling confident about his verse.

Still, he believes the OutKast star may have stolen the show.

Even without CeeLo joining the group, the Atlanta scene still produced a lineup of legends. OutKast, Goodie Mob, and the wider Dungeon Family helped shape Southern hip-hop into the powerful force it is today. And sometimes, the near-misses make the history even more interesting.

