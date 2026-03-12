This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: March 12

March 12 is a significant day in Hip-hop and R&B history. We saw album releases and a number of GRAMMY winners. Continue reading for the most notable moments on this day in Hip-Hop and R&B history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

With remix and follow-up album releases, March 12 has been a defining day for new and seasoned artists:

1989: Geto Boys, known as Ghetto Boys at the time, released their second studio album, Grip It! On That Other Level. It peaked at No. 19 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

Some artists made their debuts on the silver screen, while others won prestigious awards on this date:

1964: Tony Terry was born in Pinehurst, North Carolina. He enjoyed a successful run as an R&B singer in the late 1980s and early 1990s, with his most popular song being "With You", which made it to No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Notable Recordings and Performances

March 12 has seen unforgettable performances by celebrated artists:

1969 : The soul and R&B vocal group The Temptations were the opening act at the 11th Annual GRAMMY Awards. They delivered a memorable performance of their hit single "Cloud Nine."

Industry Changes and Challenges

This date has witnessed court cases, medical emergencies, and tragic moments involving renowned artists:

2003 : Investigations into Michael Jackson's child molestation case alleged he committed the acts between Feb. 21 and March 12, 2003.

During a music video shoot in Los Angeles, Lil Wayne endured multiple seizures, compelling him to spend nearly a week in the hospital. 2018: Rapper and record producer Craig Mack died at age 47. His family reported that he died of heart failure, but it was later revealed that he died of HIV/AIDS-related complications.