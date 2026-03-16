J. Cole Names Top Tracks From ‘The Fall-Off’ and Plans Five-Month Global Tour

J. Cole is one month removed from dropping The Fall-Off, and the Fayetteville, North Carolina, rapper says he's still listening to it every day.

In a recent post, Cole reflected on the fan response to his seventh and final studio album, shared his current favorite tracks, and outlined what's ahead — including a press run and a sweeping world tour.

"This post is just me checking in and saying thank you for all the love on the album," he wrote before mentioning that he's getting mentally prepared to hit The Fall-Off Tour. "From the YouTube videos I see, to the Tik-Tok videos, IG and Twitter posts that make it to me, it's the best feeling when I see people that feel the same way I do about the music. For real. It's officially a month after The Fall-Off dropped, and I'm still over here playing it every day religiously as if I'm not the one that's rapping on it."

"Some of my favorite comments to see are the ones that say something like, 'Man, every time I play this album I end up with a new favorite,'" he said. "It's the highest compliment, and in my mind I be like 'I FEEL you!' I felt the same way listening to the album before it even dropped, and I still feel like that right now. I usually drop a project and be so tired from working on it that I don't want to hear it once it's out. But with this one, it's different. Currently, my favorite song is 'The Let Out'… 'Poor Thang' and 'I Love Her Again' are creeping back up there too."

"The Let Out" is described as a rock-flavored track inspired by OutKast's "SpottieOttieDopaliscious" and ranks among the most sonically adventurous songs on the double album. Cole also signaled a departure from his typically media-shy approach, saying he intended to let the album breathe for at least a month before engaging publicly, giving listeners time to form their own interpretations before he weighed in.

The promotional rollout also included the Trunk Sale Tour, a cross-country road trip during which fans had opportunities to meet Cole and buy CD copies of The Fall-Off from the trunk of his old Honda Civic.