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Listen For Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Martin Lawrence

Get ready for a night of nonstop laughs because comedy legend Martin Lawrence is bringing the funny to Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa on March 22 — and…

smckenzie

Get ready for a night of nonstop laughs because comedy legend Martin Lawrence is bringing the funny to Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa on March 22 — and WiLD 94.1 has your chance to be there!

From his iconic roles in Martin and the blockbuster Bad Boys franchise to his legendary stand-up comedy specials, Martin Lawrence has been making audiences laugh for decades. Now he’s taking the stage for a hilarious night you won’t want to miss.

🎟 Listen to Q105 for your chance to win tickets!
When you hear the cue to call, be ready to dial in for your shot at scoring a pair of tickets to this unforgettable comedy event.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 3/16-3/20/26
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 3/16-3/20/26
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A 4 pack of tickets to see Martin Lawrence @ Hard Rock on 3.22.26
  • Prize Value: $175.35
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Hard Rock Tampa
Martin Lawrence
smckenzieWriter
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