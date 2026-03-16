Listen For Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Martin Lawrence

Get ready for a night of nonstop laughs because comedy legend Martin Lawrence is bringing the funny to Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa on March 22 — and WiLD 94.1 has your chance to be there!

From his iconic roles in Martin and the blockbuster Bad Boys franchise to his legendary stand-up comedy specials, Martin Lawrence has been making audiences laugh for decades. Now he’s taking the stage for a hilarious night you won’t want to miss.

🎟 Listen to Q105 for your chance to win tickets!

When you hear the cue to call, be ready to dial in for your shot at scoring a pair of tickets to this unforgettable comedy event.

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