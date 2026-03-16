Listen For Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Martin Lawrence

Get ready for a night of nonstop laughs because comedy legend Martin Lawrence is bringing the funny to Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa on March 22 — and WiLD 94.1 has your chance to be there!
From his iconic roles in Martin and the blockbuster Bad Boys franchise to his legendary stand-up comedy specials, Martin Lawrence has been making audiences laugh for decades. Now he’s taking the stage for a hilarious night you won’t want to miss.
🎟 Listen to Q105 for your chance to win tickets!
When you hear the cue to call, be ready to dial in for your shot at scoring a pair of tickets to this unforgettable comedy event.
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 3/16-3/20/26
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 3/16-3/20/26
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A 4 pack of tickets to see Martin Lawrence @ Hard Rock on 3.22.26
- Prize Value: $175.35
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Hard Rock Tampa