SZA Earns First Diamond Certifications With ‘Kill Bill’ and ‘Snooze’
For SZA, a major career milestone has officially arrived. The singer has earned her first-ever RIAA Diamond certifications for “Kill Bill” and “Snooze.” Two Songs, One Huge Achievement Both tracks,…
For SZA, a major career milestone has officially arrived. The singer has earned her first-ever RIAA Diamond certifications for “Kill Bill” and “Snooze.”
Two Songs, One Huge Achievement
Both tracks, standout singles from her record-breaking album SOS, have surpassed 10 million units sold in the United States. This milestone highlights the massive streaming numbers, strong fan engagement, and broad reach of her music.
Sharing the Moment
SZA took to Instagram Stories to share the news, reposting a fan’s announcement with the simple caption: “F***ING CRAZY.” Her reaction shows how meaningful this achievement is, even for a superstar.
A Growing Collection of Honors
The Diamond certifications are part of an even bigger achievement. SZA has also earned 27 additional gold and platinum RIAA certifications across SOS, its deluxe edition, and her debut album Ctrl.
This milestone confirms SZA’s lasting influence and the enduring appeal of her music.