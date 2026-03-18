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SZA Earns First Diamond Certifications With ‘Kill Bill’ and ‘Snooze’

For SZA, a major career milestone has officially arrived. The singer has earned her first-ever RIAA Diamond certifications for “Kill Bill” and “Snooze.” Two Songs, One Huge Achievement Both tracks,…

Kayla Morgan
SZA performs onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

For SZA, a major career milestone has officially arrived. The singer has earned her first-ever RIAA Diamond certifications for “Kill Bill” and “Snooze.”

Two Songs, One Huge Achievement

Both tracks, standout singles from her record-breaking album SOS, have surpassed 10 million units sold in the United States. This milestone highlights the massive streaming numbers, strong fan engagement, and broad reach of her music.

Sharing the Moment

SZA took to Instagram Stories to share the news, reposting a fan’s announcement with the simple caption: “F***ING CRAZY.” Her reaction shows how meaningful this achievement is, even for a superstar.

A Growing Collection of Honors

The Diamond certifications are part of an even bigger achievement. SZA has also earned 27 additional gold and platinum RIAA certifications across SOS, its deluxe edition, and her debut album Ctrl.

This milestone confirms SZA’s lasting influence and the enduring appeal of her music.

RIAASZA
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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