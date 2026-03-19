Cardi B Launches Grow-Good Beauty Haircare Line April 15 with Products Under $20

Cardi B is entering the hair care market. The GRAMMY-winning rapper formally announced Grow-Good Beauty on March 17, revealing a six-piece line developed in partnership with Revolve Group as part of a broader exclusive multicategory venture in apparel and beauty.

"I made Grow-Good because I really put the work in on my hair," Cardi shared. "I was doing my own masks in my kitchen, using what I already knew from my family's recipes and what I learned from my own research. I really took my time getting my hair to look healthy again after years of damage. And guess what? It worked. Now I wanna share my hair journey with everybody."

The collection, priced between $14.99 and $19.99, includes two shampoos — Wash Cycle and Wash Cycle+ — two conditioners — Soft Serve and Soft Serve+ — a deep treatment mask called Get Rich, and a finishing product called Everything Serum. The line features a proprietary "Fiberlace" complex designed to reinforce hair fibers. Pre-sales begin March 24, with an exclusive online launch at growgood.beauty on April 15, followed by a TikTok Shop rollout.

The line draws inspiration from Cardi's Dominican roots and her DIY haircare routines and has been three years in the making. Revolve cofounder Michael Mente described Cardi as "extremely, extremely knowledgeable" and said she was hands-on with every product and ingredient.

Cardi officially announced Grow-Good Beauty on Instagram, writing, "My dreams are coming true." Actress Niecy Nash and media personality Nina Parker were among the celebrities who commented, expressing eagerness to try the products. Cardi also responded to a supportive message from Serena Williams, promising to personally deliver a package from the line.