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JAY-Z Bringing Two Classics Back to Life at Yankee Stadium

JAY-Z is marking two major milestones this summer with a pair of special concerts at Yankee Stadium. The rapper will celebrate the anniversaries of Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint with…

Kayla Morgan
American Rapper Jay-Z reacts before Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

JAY-Z is marking two major milestones this summer with a pair of special concerts at Yankee Stadium.

The rapper will celebrate the anniversaries of Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint with back-to-back shows, giving fans a chance to revisit two of the most important albums in his catalog.

Celebrating Reasonable Doubt at 30

On Friday, July 10, the music icon will take the stage for JAŸ-Z 30 to honor the 30th anniversary of his seminal 1996 debut, Reasonable Doubt. Released via Roc-A-Fella Records, the classic project firmly established him as one of rap’s most compelling storytellers.

The album featured production from DJ Premier, Ski Beatz, Clark Kent, and Irv Gotti. It also included guest appearances from The Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, Foxy Brown, Memphis Bleek, Jaz-O, and Sauce Money.

Honoring The Blueprint at 25

The following night, Saturday, July 11th, brings JAŸ-Z 25, a dedicated celebration of his groundbreaking 2001 opus, The Blueprint.

Crafted largely in just two weeks, the project enlisted producers like Kanye West, Just Blaze, and Bink. It remains one of the most influential records ever recorded and consistently ranks among the greatest albums of all time.

Additional 2026 Appearance

The news arrives shortly after JAY-Z was announced as a headliner for Roots Picnic 2026 in Philadelphia, where he will join The Roots for their annual event.

Jay-Z
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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