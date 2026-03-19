JAY-Z Bringing Two Classics Back to Life at Yankee Stadium
JAY-Z is marking two major milestones this summer with a pair of special concerts at Yankee Stadium. The rapper will celebrate the anniversaries of Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint with…
JAY-Z is marking two major milestones this summer with a pair of special concerts at Yankee Stadium.
The rapper will celebrate the anniversaries of Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint with back-to-back shows, giving fans a chance to revisit two of the most important albums in his catalog.
Celebrating Reasonable Doubt at 30
On Friday, July 10, the music icon will take the stage for JAŸ-Z 30 to honor the 30th anniversary of his seminal 1996 debut, Reasonable Doubt. Released via Roc-A-Fella Records, the classic project firmly established him as one of rap’s most compelling storytellers.
The album featured production from DJ Premier, Ski Beatz, Clark Kent, and Irv Gotti. It also included guest appearances from The Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, Foxy Brown, Memphis Bleek, Jaz-O, and Sauce Money.
Honoring The Blueprint at 25
The following night, Saturday, July 11th, brings JAŸ-Z 25, a dedicated celebration of his groundbreaking 2001 opus, The Blueprint.
Crafted largely in just two weeks, the project enlisted producers like Kanye West, Just Blaze, and Bink. It remains one of the most influential records ever recorded and consistently ranks among the greatest albums of all time.
Additional 2026 Appearance
The news arrives shortly after JAY-Z was announced as a headliner for Roots Picnic 2026 in Philadelphia, where he will join The Roots for their annual event.