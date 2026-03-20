Latto Steps Into Her ‘Big Mama’ Era With Pregnancy Announcement & New Music

Latto is entering a new phase in both her life and career, and she is making it clear that everything is happening on her own terms.

The rapper has officially confirmed her pregnancy while also revealing the release date for her upcoming album BIG MAMA. Along with the announcement, she released the video for her new song “Business & Personal,” which appears to offer a subtle glimpse of her boyfriend, 21 Savage.

A Thoughtful Introduction

Before confirming the news directly, Latto introduced the moment with a teaser shared on Thursday afternoon, March 19. The visual shows her walking toward a baby cheetah and feeding it from a bottle, hinting at themes of care, growth, and responsibility.

Her voice-over sets a reflective tone:

“I ain't go missing. I had to give y'all time to miss me,” Latto is heard saying in the voice-over. “Before you run the game, you got to take baby steps to go the distance. Home to the studio, studio back home.”

She continues:

“Listening to every beat, feeling every kick. Ever since I was a little girl, I always dreamed of having my own. Big Mama, but this time the stake's way bigger. Now it's on me to deliver.”

Her words connect both her personal journey and her artistic path, showing how closely the two are now tied together.

Confirming What Fans Suspected

Speculation about Latto’s relationship has followed her for years, with rumors dating back to 2020. She addressed it directly in September 2025 during a brief exchange with a TMZ photographer in New York City.

She mentioned she was on her way “to go have this dinner with my husband."

When asked a follow-up question, she responded calmly:

“Wait, so are you tired of people asking about you-know-who?” a photographer asked before she clarified that she meant 21 Savage.

“No,” she replied politely, before adding, “My man, my man, my man, my man.”

The moment confirmed what many had already believed while still keeping much of her relationship private.

Addressing Past Rumors

In October, fans speculated that Latto might be pregnant after noticing what they thought was a baby bump during her performance at the Force Fest in Japan. At the time, she dismissed the rumors in a light but direct way.

“I ate tew much wagyu & ramen,” she wrote in a since-archived Instagram post.

Now, with her official confirmation, it is clear she chose to share the news when she felt ready.

A Defining Moment

With a child on the way and BIG MAMA set to arrive, Latto is stepping into a period that blends personal growth with creative ambition. The rollout suggests a more focused and intentional approach, with both her music and her life moving forward together.

As this next chapter begins, she is not just preparing to release an album. She is defining what this stage of her career and her life will look like.