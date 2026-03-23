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Beat The Freaks And Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Neyo & Akon

Two R&B superstars. One unforgettable night. Ne-Yo and Akon are teaming up for the Nights Like This Tour 2026, hitting the stage at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on July…

smckenzie

Two R&B superstars. One unforgettable night.

Ne-Yo and Akon are teaming up for the Nights Like This Tour 2026, hitting the stage at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on July 14, 2026 — and you could be there! Play Beat the Freaks at 7 A.M. to win a pair of tickets.

Get ready to sing along to hit after hit, from Ne-Yo’s “So Sick,” “Miss Independent,” and “Closer,” to Akon’s “Locked Up,” “Smack That,” and “Lonely.” This is a night packed with smooth vocals, throwback vibes, and nonstop energy.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 3/23-3/27/26
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 3/23-3/27/26
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A 4 pack of tickets to see Neyo and Akon at MIDFL AMP on 7.14.26
  • Prize Value: $51.50
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation
akonneyo
smckenzieWriter
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