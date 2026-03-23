Beat The Freaks And Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Neyo & Akon

Two R&B superstars. One unforgettable night.
Ne-Yo and Akon are teaming up for the Nights Like This Tour 2026, hitting the stage at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on July 14, 2026 — and you could be there! Play Beat the Freaks at 7 A.M. to win a pair of tickets.
Get ready to sing along to hit after hit, from Ne-Yo’s “So Sick,” “Miss Independent,” and “Closer,” to Akon’s “Locked Up,” “Smack That,” and “Lonely.” This is a night packed with smooth vocals, throwback vibes, and nonstop energy.
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 3/23-3/27/26
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 3/23-3/27/26
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A 4 pack of tickets to see Neyo and Akon at MIDFL AMP on 7.14.26
- Prize Value: $51.50
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation