Coi Leray Releases ‘Better Than Yours’ with NBA YoungBoy, Samples Kelis Hit

GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum rapper Coi Leray has released her new single "Better Than Yours" featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, out now on all streaming platforms. The high-energy track arrives alongside an official music video directed by The 97.

"Better Than Yours" takes inspiration from Kelis' classic song chorus "Milkshake" and is a fun, confident collaboration between Leray's playful style and YoungBoy Never Broke Again's tough lyrics. This combination creates the perfect song for a mosh pit! It's both nostalgic and trap-influenced.

An official music video brings the song's energy to life by using a backdrop of a raging house party. The luxurious environments, featuring fur couches, a foggy tennis court, and other celebrity-type accoutrements, are enhanced by all the money, guns, iced-out cakes, and untamed chemistry shared by both artists. YoungBoy appears throughout, dressed in all black and covered in ice, while Leray commands the screen in a cap and full persona. The video marks a rare on-screen appearance for YoungBoy.

Leray's single “Better Than Yours” is a continuation of the build-up to her new album Pink Sweatsuits, which is scheduled for release in early 2026. It follows her 2026 release, "Maybe." It is the most recent in a series of notable releases by Leray since signing a record deal with Epic Records in February 2025. Since becoming an artist for the label, she has released many successful projects, including her autobiographical EP What Happened to Forever, her viral trap collaboration “Pink Money” featuring G Herbo & Bktherula, and more collaborations with the Shoreline Mafia crew.

"Players," the first single released in 2023 by Leray, marked her first solo top-10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, reaching No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and received 2024 GRAMMY nominations for Best Rap Performance and Best Pop Dance Recording at the 2024 ceremony. That track's success helped solidify Leray's reputation as one of hip-hop's most flexible artists; she has maintained that reputation with every new project.