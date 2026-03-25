Usher Explains Why He Still Respects Diddy, ‘Legacy’ He Says

When people talk about their past, it is not always simple. Sometimes, respect and controversy can coexist. That is exactly where Usher finds himself when it comes to Sean “Diddy” Combs.

In a recent interview with Forbes’ The Enterprise Zone, the singer spoke candidly about his decades-long relationship with the music mogul, who is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence after being convicted on two prostitution-related charges.

One Word That Says a Lot

During the conversation, Forbes senior writer Jabari Young did a bit of word association, asking Usher his one-word thoughts on influential people in his life.

When it came to Combs, Usher replied, “Legacy.”

That one word opened the door to a deeper conversation about how Usher sees the man behind the headlines.

Looking Back While Facing the Present

Young referenced a past interview Usher did around 2015, when he previously mentioned that he “knew better” than to get distracted by certain things while on tour.

After Young said Usher managed to avoid “a lot of the negativity that we obviously know shows up in [Diddy’s] story today,” Usher clarified his stance on the present situation.

His “controversial” take was that “we can't ignore the reality of the history.”

Separating Personal Experience From Public Opinion

Usher made it clear that his perspective comes from what he personally experienced, not just what people see online or in the news.

“In many ways, I think certain people are prosecuted and maybe not recognized for the greatness that they offer,” Usher said. “I don't have anything negative to say about Sean Combs because my experience was not what the world has seen and how he's been misrepresented.”

Combs has worked with Usher since the singer was just a teen, and the two have remained close throughout their careers.

A Mentor, a Teacher, and a Lasting Impact

Usher did not shy away from explaining how much he learned from Combs early on.

“I can't, with any sense of humanity, not recognize the valuable contributions that this man made for us as Black entrepreneurs, for us as businessmen, for us as people who transition culture and ideas into something that's tangible and becomes business,” Usher said. “So many people benefited from what he created. And I acknowledge that. And that's why I see him as legacy.”

Referring to the mogul by his former moniker “Puff,” Usher also shared that he viewed Combs as “a mentor” who reminded him of a “really, really hard teacher” who he was able to learn from “in real time.”

“I put respect on his name because I realized that what I learned as a businessman before I even understood what business was came as a result of seeing the incredible things that he was able to do and the way that he positioned himself as a businessman,” Usher added.

The Ongoing Legal Situation

In September 2024, Combs was indicted on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. Despite being sued by dozens of people who have accused him of sexual misconduct, he has denied the allegations.

The Bad Boy executive was sentenced to 50 months in prison after being convicted on two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution, which he is currently serving at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. His release date has since been moved up by more than a month, to April 25, 2028.

A Message That Is Not Simple