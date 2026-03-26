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Suspect Pleads Not Guilty in Shooting at Rihanna’s Los Angeles Home

A 35-year-old woman accused of firing multiple shots at the Los Angeles home of Rihanna pleaded not guilty Wednesday to several charges, including attempted murder, according to multiple reports. Ivana…

Kayla Morgan
Rihanna with long blond hair wearing a yellow dress
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

A 35-year-old woman accused of firing multiple shots at the Los Angeles home of Rihanna pleaded not guilty Wednesday to several charges, including attempted murder, according to multiple reports.

Ivana Lisette Ortiz is facing 14 counts, including attempted murder, use of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and shooting into an inhabited dwelling, along with additional enhancements.

Her attorneys requested a reduction in bail, arguing for an amount she could afford. Prosecutors opposed the request, citing concerns about public safety and the possibility that Ortiz could flee, noting she resides in Florida. The judge denied the request.

Bail is currently set at $1,875,000. It was initially set at $10 million due to the number of people inside the home at the time of the shooting, but was later reduced for reasons that have not been made clear.

Ortiz is scheduled to return to court on April 8. If convicted on all counts, she could face a sentence of up to life in prison.

Details of the Shooting

The shooting occurred earlier this month at Rihanna’s Beverly Crest property while multiple people were inside the home, including her partner A$AP Rocky, their three children, her mother, and staff members.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities say multiple rounds were fired, striking the exterior of the home and a vehicle parked outside. None of the bullets entered the residence. Video from the scene showed bullet holes on the front gate, which were later covered with tape. At least two nearby homes were also struck.

Investigators allege that Ortiz used an AR-style rifle. After the incident, law enforcement tracked her vehicle, a Tesla, with the assistance of a helicopter and detained her in a mall parking garage.

Prosecutors said Ortiz was found with a firearm, ammunition, and a disguise, describing the shooting as extremely dangerous and suggesting it involved planning.

Investigation Ongoing, Motive Unclear

Authorities have not yet established a motive.

"My understanding is the person drove here from Florida. How long they've been in the area ... I don't have that information," Jim McDonnell said earlier this month. "They're working on that. That would be part of the whole motive, why the person came out here. We haven't established a motive, we do know, and are aware of, social media posts that had been made that they're looking into further."

Police believe Ortiz may have traveled from Florida to Los Angeles prior to the shooting. Investigators are continuing to examine her background and online activity.

Background on the Suspect

According to authorities, Ortiz had posted multiple videos on social media in recent months referencing Rihanna.

One video from Jan. 4 includes her saying, "Listen Rihanna, when you die God is taking me to my future.. yeah, she wants to kill me. Shut the [expletive] up."

Records from Florida show prior domestic violence incidents dating back to 2023.

Ortiz had worked as a licensed speech pathologist for approximately a decade. A judge ruled Wednesday that she is prohibited from practicing while the case proceeds.

Next Steps in the Case

Ortiz remains in custody as the case moves forward. Investigators continue working to determine whether she knew Rihanna lived at the residence and what may have led to the shooting.

Rihanna
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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