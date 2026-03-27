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NBA YoungBoy Concert Film Set for 1,000-Theater Release on April 25

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is bringing his historic Make America Slime Again Tour to the big screen. American YoungBoy, a 75-minute concert documentary directed by Nico Ballesteros, opens in 1,000…

Jennifer Eggleston
Rapper NBA Youngboy performs during NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Prince Williams / WireImage via Getty Images

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is bringing his historic Make America Slime Again Tour to the big screen. American YoungBoy, a 75-minute concert documentary directed by Nico Ballesteros, opens in 1,000 theaters nationwide April 25. Tickets are on sale now at americanyoungboy.com. The film will also open in Regal Cinemas locations beginning April 22.

The project is a partnership between YoungBoy, his production company 38 Heights Film and Productions, and Foundation Media Partners, which is producing and distributing the feature. 38 Films — powered by Kyle Montana Claiborne, Antoine Fee Banks, and Alex Junnier — is focused on creating narratives that reflect lived experience and culture. A theatrical and streaming rollout strategy is in development.

"NBA YoungBoy is not just an artist — he's a cultural force," Foundation Media Partners CEO Patrick Hughes told Variety. "Through Nico's vision, this film captures that energy honestly and cinematically, while giving audiences a real window into who he is beyond the stage."

The film chronicles YoungBoy's 2025 MASA Tour, which ran from September to November across 42 sold-out arenas, expanding from an original 27 dates due to strong presales. Tour openers included DeeBaby, K3, Lil Dump, Offset, Toosii, and others. Pollstar ranked the tour among the top global tours, averaging approximately $1.6 million gross per city.

American YoungBoy weaves in concert footage, backstage access, rehearsal sessions, and intimate moments at home. The film positions YoungBoy beyond his streaming profile, examining his roles as producer, live draw, and media innovator alongside the personal demands of touring at scale. Ballesteros also directed In Whose Name?, a 2025 documentary about Kanye West.

YoungBoy is also set to headline the final night of Rolling Loud Orlando, May 8-10 at Camping World Stadium, sharing the bill with Playboi Carti, Don Toliver, Chief Keef, and others.

DeebabyNBA YoungBoy
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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