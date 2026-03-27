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Nickelback and Megan Thee Stallion Link Up for Unlikely Cheetos Ad

Sometimes the most unexpected collaborations end up being the most memorable. That is the case with Nickelback and Megan Thee Stallion, who come together for a new Cheetos ad that…

Kayla Morgan
Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Dill Pickle returns permanently - “Pickle’s Back” starring Megan Thee Stallion and Nickelback, directed by visionary Dave Meyers

“Pickle’s Back” starring Megan Thee Stallion and Nickelback, directed by visionary Dave Meyers – Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Dill Pickle Crunchy was the fastest selling limited-edition flavor in Cheetos brand history and now permanently on shelves

Photo Credit: PepsiCo/ Cassidy Meyers

Sometimes the most unexpected collaborations end up being the most memorable. That is the case with Nickelback and Megan Thee Stallion, who come together for a new Cheetos ad that leans into humor and surprise at every turn.

A Simple Request That Goes Sideways

The commercial, which aired on March 26, starts with Megan reacting to the news that the Flamin’ Hot Dill Pickle flavor has been discontinued. Frustrated, she tells her assistant to “do it” and get her “pickle back.”

The request is misheard as a “duet” with Nickelback, setting up the ad’s central joke.

Nickelback Joins In

The scene shifts to the band in the studio, where they question the idea before agreeing to it anyway. They note that they have said yes to “weirder” offers in the past and move forward with the collaboration.

A Familiar Song, Reworked

The pairing leads to a reimagined version of Nickelback’s hit "How You Remind Me," now filled with Cheetos-themed lyrics:

“They’re bringing back the Flamin’ Pickle / Cheetos really wanna let the world know / It’s only ’cause it rhymes with ‘nickel’ / That’s why they paid us for a huge commercial.”

The performance plays into the ad’s self-aware tone.

Turning Into a Heist

From there, the commercial escalates. Megan and the band suit up for a heist, breaking into a Cheetos vault to recover the remaining bags of the discontinued flavor. Their escape causes large-scale destruction, adding to the ad’s exaggerated style.

Fans React

Despite the unusual pairing, viewers responded positively. Comments on Cheetos’ Instagram highlighted how entertaining the collaboration was.

“The Flamin’ Hottest collab,” wrote Billboard’s Instagram account.

“Iconic,” one person said.

Another person said, “This would’ve been great as a super bowl commercial.”

Someone jokingly said, “Seeing Megan surf on a hot Cheetos dust wave while rapping on a Nickel Back song was not on my 2026 bingo card. This is the best free space I ever had!”

What’s Next

For Megan, the ad arrives as she continues working on new music. She has shared that she is completing “act three” of her album series, expected later in 2026. It will follow her 2024 album Megan and Megan: Act II, which arrived as a surprise release. She has already released singles, including "Whatever" and "Lover Girl".

Nickelback has also stayed in the spotlight. Frontman Chad Kroeger recently went viral after being filmed reluctantly singing "Rockstar" for a fan (Warning: Explicit Language in video). Meanwhile, Jack Black delivered a widely shared cover of "How You Remind Me" during an interview.

The band has continued collaborating as well, including a recent track with Don Broco titled "Nightmare Tripping."

While it may not have been an expected pairing, the ad shows how a mix of humor, music, and strong personalities can create something that stands out.

FoodMegan Thee StallionNickelback
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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