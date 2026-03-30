Bow Wow Brings Out Lil Mama at Barclays Center for Surprise ‘Lip Gloss’ Moment
Fans packed into the Barclays Center expecting a fun night of throwback hits, but they ended up witnessing a moment that felt straight out of the 2000s. During his set,…
Fans packed into the Barclays Center expecting a fun night of throwback hits, but they ended up witnessing a moment that felt straight out of the 2000s.
During his set, Bow Wow was performing his 2002 hit “Take Ya Home” when something unexpected happened. Out of nowhere, Lil Mama walked onstage, and the crowd instantly lost it.
“This Is Not AI”
Bow Wow made sure everyone understood what they were seeing was real.
“Can we please put both of us in the same frame so they know this is not AI?” he told the Brooklyn crowd before addressing Lil Mama directly. “Twin, you know I stay ready, right? … We all millennials but this is the Millennium Tour, meaning that 2000s shit. Can you do me a favor? Take this shit over with this one.”
That was all the invitation she needed.
"Lip Gloss" and Loud Cheers
Lil Mama jumped right in with her 2007 hit “Lip Gloss,” turning the arena into a full-on sing-along. She kept the energy going with a short a cappella version of her 2015 track “Sausage,” reminding everyone why she stood out back in the day.
After the show, Bow Wow shared his excitement online. “Brooklyn was crazy tonight! I cant believe @lilmama crashed my Set tonight!” Bow Wow wrote on Instagram. “Now y’all can’t say this was AI! We Finally In The Same Place At The Same Time! [laugh crying emoji]”
Lil Mama kept it simple in the comments: “This was so [fire emojis],”
A Tour Built on Nostalgia
The surprise moment fits perfectly with the vibe of the Millennium Tour, also known as the Boys 4 Life Tour. Alongside Bow Wow, the lineup includes B2K, Crime Mob, Pretty Ricky, Waka Flocka Flame, Amerie, Dem Franchize Boyz, and Yung Joc.
Originally, Jeremih was supposed to join the tour but had to drop out due to a “serious medical condition.”
The tour is just getting started and will hit cities like Baltimore, Detroit, Atlanta, and Chicago before wrapping up in Memphis on April 26.
For one night in Brooklyn, though, it felt like time traveled backward, and nobody in that crowd was complaining.