This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: March 30

March 30 has brought significant moments in hip-hop and R&B. MC Hammer was born on this date in 1962. He achieved his commercial breakthrough with his second album, Please Hammer Don't Hurt Em, which was released in 1990. It was the first rap album to top the Billboard 200 and spent a remarkable 21 weeks at No. 1. The album was also the first rap record by a solo artist to achieve diamond certification and the best-selling album of 1990.

Also born on this day is Michigan rapper NF, who was born in 1990. He shot to prominence with his third album, Perception, released in 2017, which topped the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This day has welcomed the releases of several iconic albums.

1993: LL Cool J dropped his fifth album, 14 Shots to the Dome, through Def Jam Records. It peaked at No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 5 on the Billboard 200.

LL Cool J dropped his fifth album, 14 Shots to the Dome, through Def Jam Records. It peaked at No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. 2004: Lil' Flip released U Gotta Feel Me, his third album. It featured the top-ten hit “Sunshine,” which reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The album itself charted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, making it his highest-charting record to date.

Lil' Flip released U Gotta Feel Me, his third album. It featured the top-ten hit “Sunshine,” which reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The album itself charted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, making it his highest-charting record to date. 2010: E-40 released his eleventh album, Revenue Retrievin': Day Shift. With guest performances from Gucci Mane, Too Short, Suga T, and Mike Marshall, it peaked at No. 47 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 15 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

E-40 released his eleventh album, Revenue Retrievin': Day Shift. With guest performances from Gucci Mane, Too Short, Suga T, and Mike Marshall, it peaked at No. 47 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 15 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2018: Rich the Kid dropped his debut album, The World Is Yours. Featuring collaborations with Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Kendrick Lamar, and Quavo, among others, it peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

Several artists achieved important career milestones on this day.

1993: Onyx released their debut album, Bacdafucup, which spawned the Billboard charting singles “Slam,” “Shiftee,” and “Throw Ya Gunz.” The project went to No. 17 on the Billboard 200 and No. 8 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Onyx released their debut album, Bacdafucup, which spawned the Billboard charting singles “Slam,” “Shiftee,” and “Throw Ya Gunz.” The project went to No. 17 on the Billboard 200 and No. 8 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2018: The Weeknd released his first EP, My Dear Melancholy, which featured the hit single “Call Out My Name.” It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Industry Changes and Challenges

This day has also been marked by losses that left the industry reeling.

2020: R&B/soul luminary Bill Withers died from heart complications at the age of 81. He scored numerous hits during his 18-year career, including “Lean on Me,” “Use Me,” and “Ain't No Sunshine.” He is also an inductee of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the National Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame.

R&B/soul luminary Bill Withers died from heart complications at the age of 81. He scored numerous hits during his 18-year career, including “Lean on Me,” “Use Me,” and “Ain't No Sunshine.” He is also an inductee of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the National Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame. 2023: Up-and-coming Houston rapper BTB Savage was killed in a drive-by shooting at the age of 26. His noteworthy songs include “ My Turn,” “TOO MUCH MOTION,” and “First Day Out.”