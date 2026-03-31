Meek Mill Joins LinkedIn To Build Business Partnerships and Control Own Narrative

GRAMMY-nominated rapper Meek Mill has joined LinkedIn, signaling a deliberate pivot from viral social media moments to boardroom ambition. The Philadelphia native, known for "Dreams & Nightmares," said he's done with the saturation of AI bots, deepfake content, and "gossip people" on X.

"We basically in a deep matrix trapped between Instagram, x …, TikTok, snap, etc. we have millions of fans, we can't even get real data on them, that's where the bots live, free to control narrative," Meek tweeted.

"For too long, others have spoken on my behalf, but now I am taking the reins and speaking for myself, supported by a strong team," Meek wrote in his first LinkedIn post last week. "I will be posting more content and business ideas to demonstrate the strength of the brand and my process."

His LinkedIn bio states he is "looking to build out and make business connections that's aligned with meek mill, dream chasers & bikelife brand," while also expressing interest in connecting with criminal justice reform advocates. Since joining the platform, he has floated partnerships with music labels, AI programmers, and video game developers.

Meek said he's been using AI platforms like Claude to organize his music and business verticals, thanks to a tech contact he met on LinkedIn who shared a template. "It's moving my business forward at a high rate!" he explained on X.

His plans range from a documentary chronicling the DVD era to implementing AI courses in public schools and underserved communities, to finding a long-term investor for a future tech startup. He also floated a music collaboration with J. Cole and hinted at attracting bank investment, comparing selling music to providing mental medicine.

The move comes months after Meek announced his musical independence and left his record label. In a June 2025 appearance on a Philly-based content creator's stream, he said he received only 13% of his earnings for the first 13 years of his career.

Reform Alliance, his nonprofit, launched in January 2019, has advocated for parole and probation law reform, inspired by the wrongful conviction of a childhood friend sentenced to 20-40 years for a crime he did not commit, who was released only three years ago.