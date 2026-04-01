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Megan Thee Stallion Hospitalized During Broadway Performance

What began as a normal night on Broadway quickly shifted when Megan Thee Stallion became ill during a performance of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. She had only appeared in the…

Kayla Morgan
Megan Thee Stallion speaks on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

What began as a normal night on Broadway quickly shifted when Megan Thee Stallion became ill during a performance of Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

She had only appeared in the opening scenes before the show was suddenly paused, leaving the audience unsure of what was happening.

Sudden Illness and Hospital Visit

According to her spokesperson, the situation required immediate attention.

“During Tuesday night’s production [of Moulin Rouge! The Musical], Megan started feeling very ill and was promptly transported to a local hospital, where her symptoms are currently being evaluated," her spokesperson said in a statement, as reported by PEOPLE. "We will share additional updates as more information becomes available."

Her hairstylist, Kellon Deryck, also shared concern online, writing, "Everyone say a prayer for Megan, we are all at the hospital."

What the Audience Experienced

Those in attendance saw the disruption firsthand. Entertainment News correspondent Loren LoRosa said Megan appeared briefly before the show stopped.

She wrote, "they just stopped moulin rouge mid show, apologized to the audience and said 'stay inside and seated.' "

After a pause, the production resumed with an understudy stepping in to complete the performance.

A Major Career Step Interrupted

The performance was part of Megan’s Broadway debut. She began a limited eight-week run as Zidler on March 24 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City, with shows scheduled through May 17.

Before taking the stage, she spoke about what the opportunity meant to her.

"Stepping onto the Broadway stage and joining the Moulin Rouge! The Musical team is an absolute honor," Megan previously said in a statement. "I’ve always believed in pushing myself creatively, and theater is definitely a new opportunity that I’m excited to embrace."

She added, "Broadway demands a different level of discipline, preparation and storytelling, but I’m up for the challenge and can’t wait for the Hotties to see a new side of me."

Awaiting Updates

No further details about her condition have been shared. For now, attention remains on her recovery as fans and the production await updates.

BroadwayMegan Thee StallionMoulin Rouge
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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