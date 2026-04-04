WiLD Cash Code

WiLD has your chance to win $1000 five times a day!

When you hear the nationwide keyword, you’ve got three ways to enter for your chance to win $1,000:

Text it to 45911

Enter on the mobile app

Enter online

The contest runs weekdays with chances to win five times a day at approximately:

🕗 8AM | 🕙 10AM | 🕛 12PM | 🕒 3PM | 🕔 5PM (ET)

Listen each weekday from Monday, April 6th through Friday, May 8th for the multi-city keyword at 8am, 10am, 12pm, 3pm & 5pm!

$1,000 Cash-In is delivered by Anidjar & Levine Accident Attorneys

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. This is a multi-city contest. Must be 18 years or older to play.