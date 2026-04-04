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WiLD Cash Code

WiLD has your chance to win $1000 five times a day! When you hear the nationwide keyword, you’ve got three ways to enter for your chance to win $1,000: Text…

smckenzie
WILD CASH

WiLD has your chance to win $1000 five times a day!

When you hear the nationwide keyword, you’ve got three ways to enter for your chance to win $1,000:

Text it to 45911
Enter on the mobile app
Enter online

The contest runs weekdays with chances to win five times a day at approximately:
🕗 8AM | 🕙 10AM | 🕛 12PM | 🕒 3PM | 🕔 5PM (ET) 

Listen each weekday from Monday, April 6th through Friday, May 8th for the multi-city keyword at 8am, 10am, 12pm, 3pm & 5pm!   

$1,000 Cash-In is delivered by Anidjar & Levine Accident Attorneys

National Cash Contest Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. This is a multi-city contest. Must be 18 years or older to play. 

Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to end. By texting to enter, you expressly consent to the receipt of a reply message confirming your entry.

Cash Contest
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