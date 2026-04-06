Beat The Freaks And Win A $50 Gift Card To Ford’s Garage

Play Beat The Freaks at 7 A.M. all week, and get your shot at winning a $50 Gift card from Ford's Garage and a pair of Busch Garden Tickets.

Power up with flavor-packed entrées under 1,000 calories at Ford’s Garage. Cruise in for craveable Supercharged Bowls featuring honey chipotle chicken, seared ahi tuna, lemon herb shrimp, and the new Ford’s Burger Bowl. The Fuel Efficient Fare menu delivers big taste—without the heavy lift. Find your nearest Ford’s Garage at FordsGarageUSA.com.